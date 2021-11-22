Opponents of the Republican plans held out hope for a Joint Congressional Redistricting Committee, a bipartisan panel of senators and representatives required under Issue 1. The panel could have been seated at any point this year, but it didn’t finally materialize until about three weeks before redistricting’s drop-dead Nov. 30 deadline. Two emotional hearings on four separate maps were held. Again, nothing was decided, no compromise forged. The panel abruptly adjourned with no clear statement on what would happen next.