Then-Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean during an interview on Thursday, March 27, 2008, at DNC Headquarters in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Former Vermont governor Howard Dean said Wednesday that Democrats won’t win the White House if they nominate two older white men to be president and vice president in 2020, echoing calls by other prominent liberals for the party to embrace diversity on its presidential ticket.

Dean, who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004 and was later Democratic National Committee chairman, made the remarks at a Washington Post Live event.

“If we have two old white guys at the top of this ticket, we will lose,” Dean said.

Donna Brazile, the former interim Democratic National Committee chair who recently became a Fox News Channel contributor, agreed with Dean at the event.

Former DNC chair @GovHowardDean says Democrats need to energize young people, people of color and women to win the election. “[President Trump] was able to pick the lock because we left the door open,” @donnabrazile adds. https://t.co/NNn6ivF5sK #postlive pic.twitter.com/GJTx8gS4og — Washington Post Live (@postlive) June 26, 2019

“I am looking forward to seeing a woman on the ticket — top, bottom, I don’t care,” she said. “We are ready for the change.”

Dean and Brazile were speaking hours before the first Democratic debate of the 2020 race. The 20 candidates who will take the stage over Wednesday and Thursday night comprise the most diverse Democratic field ever. Six of the contenders are women, four are people of color and one, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, is openly gay.

Former vice president Joe Biden is currently leading in early polls for the Democratic nomination.