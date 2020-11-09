By Associated PressNovember 9, 2020 at 12:22 PM ESTWASHINGTON — HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus; aide says he’s in ‘good spirits.’Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy