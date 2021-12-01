At the same time, the city has struggled to keep its jails adequately staffed, with staffing levels dropping sharply during the pandemic. Uniformed personnel fell from a staff of 10,862 in 2017 to 8,388 in 2021. At one point in the summer, one-third of guards were out sick or medically unfit to work with inmates and an untold number of guards went AWOL, the city said.