NEW BERN, N.C. — As Hurricane Florence blasted North Carolina Friday, the worst-hit area appeared to be the historic city of New Bern — trapped between two rivers that were swollen with rainwater and storm surge.

Authorities reported hundreds of rescues there as water flooded into neighborhoods.

“The river runs through us,” said Camille Klotz, an owner of the Hanna House bed and breakfast, located downtown just a block from the edge of the Neuse River — or, at least, from where the river normally stopped. On Friday, her home had been turned into a shelter for first responders.

The street outside was covered in debris. A Life is Good store was smashed open by the water, its protective plywood sheating lying in the street.

In the city of New Bern itself, more than 360 people had already been rescued, as of mid-afternoon Friday.

But many more were still awaiting rescue, as high winds and rising tides slowed down rescuers: New Bern, a town of 30,000, had 140 calls waiting. In surrounding Craven County, there were 200 calls on the board, involving almost 500 people.

“They’re actively calling us as they’re being chased by flood water,” said Gene Hodges, a spokesman for Craven County, which includes New Bern. He recounted the mounting desperation of some callers’s conversations with dispatchers: “‘I’m on the first floor.’ ‘Well, get to the second floor.’ ‘It’s coming up to the second floor.’ ‘Well, get to the attic.’ ‘Now I’m on the roof.’”

Colleen Roberts, a spokeswoman for the city of New Bern, said the city’s calls had come in two major waves. One was late Thursday night and early Friday morning, as the Neuse and Trent rivers — which border New Bern’s historic downtown — rose 10 feet.

People who had defied a mandatory evacuation order began calling to report chest-deep water in homes. A single street had 17 people needing rescue.

“We got calls from people last night who said, “I’m standing in chest-deep water, come help me,” she said.

Then, Roberts said, the tide went out, and floodwaters receded somewhat, to six or seven feet above normal. Some people called back to cancel their request for a rescue. But then the tide came in again — adding to the flood of water, and the flood of calls.



Teddie Davis checks on one of the town's signature bears that was toppled by Hurricane Florence in downtown New Bern, N.C., on Friday. Another bear ended up in the middle of the street in the background. (Chris Seward/AP)

“They’d say ‘The water’s receding, and I’m good, nevermind,’” Roberts said. “Now that the tide’s coming in again, they’re calling back.”

“This is probably the worst [flooding] that most people can remember,” Roberts said, noting that the flood was already two feet higher than at the height of Hurricane Irene in 2011.

In downtown New Bern on Friday, the floodwaters held a swirl of downed tree limbs and household objects. Four wooden steps — dislodged from a porch or balcony — sat perched in the middle of the street. A small, round coffee table was turned on its side. On the sidewalk, the wooden limbs of a chair were turned up toward the sky.

Along Middle Street, a mangled bike sat at the feet of whimsical large statue of a bear, a trademark of New Bern. Further up the block, the entrance to a Life is Good retail store had imploded. Sharp wooden beams jutted like spears out of the building and toward the sidewalk.

A few blocks away, Larry Cooper stood on the porch of his 100-year-old home and gave a two-handed thumbs up. Cooper and his wife, Margaret, said they have lived in the grey brick and wood-paneled home for 40 years and had already endured Hurricane Bertha, which took down their garage, and other storms that seeped rain through the windows.

During Florence, the Coopers lost power at 5 p.m. Thursday and suffered a lost chimney cap. Still, their collection of potted plants hadn’t budged from the porch, and they’d passed the time with a deck of cards, crossword puzzles and Sudoku.

“We stayed through the storm!” Margaret said with a smile, arms outstretched. Meanwhile, a tin panel barely still attached to their neighbor’s roof dangled in the wind.

Though New Bern is dozens of miles inland from the coast, it was especially vulnerable because of the Neuse and Trent. Starting Thursday night, they were inundated by 13 inches of rainfall — which flowed downstream just as the hurricane pushed seawater upstream from Pamlico Sound.

As a result, water levels in New Bern rose more than 10 feet in a few hours on Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The two rivers backed up into yards, houses, and downtown streets: the city’s online maps showed flooding had spread several blocks inland. Power was out throughout almost all of the downtown area.

The entire county had been under a mandatory evacuation order since Tuesday. But many of New Bern’s 30,000 people had stayed behind.

“We’ve got about eight more feet of tidal surge that we can handle,” said Jay Schreiber, who was waiting out the storm in a second-floor condo in the city’s downtown. From his balcony, 12 feet off the ground, he could see the confluence of the Neuse and Trent Rivers -- now a huge expanse of water, after both rivers overflowed their banks.

There were four feet of water in the building’s first-floor garage. Schreiber and his wife Shari were inside with supplies of water, Ga­tor­ade and canned goods. “We’re doing OK, he said in a phone interview. “But we’re on an island.”

For other people, the water came too fast: their islands vanished, and they were left scrambling to get away — either up into attics and upper stories, or out into flooded streets.

“Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU,” the City of New Bern posted on its official Twitter account at 2:30 a.m.

Roberts, the spokeswoman for the city of New Bern, said that their job was made more difficult by people reporting things they’d seen on social media. These callers would say they’d heard a family was in trouble on a certain street -- but they didn’t know how many people, or which house, or in how much trouble. Rescuers didn’t know which house to visit, or whether to expect children, adults, or an elderly person.

“It’s really delaying our crews from really getting some of these rescues underway, because they don’t know who they’re looking for,” Roberts said. “That’s been really tough on us.”

Beyond the local authorities, the rescuers in New Bern also included a flotilla of “Cajun Navy’ volunteers — many of whom had rescued people in Texas last year during Hurricane Harvey. This year, they drove to the Carolinas with a mismatched fleet of kayaks, fishing boats, shallow-draft duck hunting boats, airboats and pirogues.

In New Bern on Thursday night — as Florence’s winds gusted to 45 miles per hour and 13 inches of rain fell — Cajun Navy volunteer Todd Terrell said it became too rough even for these rugged boats. So they floated people to safety on in air mattress.

“A lot of people did not get out, tried to drive out, and a lot got stuck. So a lot of people, we were rescuing from the tops of their vehicles,” Terrell said. “It’s real bad right now.”

On social media, people posted photos of high water — a tall bridge almost submerged in the river, riverside marinas covered to the tops of the pilings.

“#HurricaneFlorence forced our team out of the studio last night,” wrote TV station WCTI, based in a building two blocks from the Neuse, upriver from downtown. Their photos showed control rooms and studios with a few inches of green river water in them.

The New Bern police department also posted photos from Thursday night, showing downtown buildings flooded to the bottoms of their windows and rescuers moving through the city in inflatable boats.

And the city posted photos of those whimsical bear sculptures — an homage to their namesake of Bern, Switzerland — that were bolted to the ground in front of downtown businesses. Now, the city said, some were floating in the streets.

“Some of our beloved bears have wandered off,” the city wrote on twitter, with a photo of a bear sitting in the middle of a flooded road. “This one ended up in the middle of S. Front St!”

Staff researcher Julie Tate contributed to this report.