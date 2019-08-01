President Trump on Thursday voiced skepticism about his ability to stop his supporters from chanting “Send her back!” at his rallies, telling reporters outside the White House that he’s not sure whether it’s possible.

“I don’t know that you can stop people,” Trump said when asked whether he will stop his supporters if they begin that chant. “I don't know that you can. I mean, we’ll see what we can do. I’d prefer that they don’t. But if they do it, we’ll have to make a decision then.”

Pres. Trump on whether he'd try to stop any chants from supporters of "send them back" at tonight's rally: "I don't know that you can stop people...We'll see what we can do. I'd prefer that they don't. But if they do it, we'll have to make a decision then" https://t.co/JsAo4rT8TM pic.twitter.com/ViuBmatm6a — ABC News (@ABC) August 1, 2019

The exchange came shortly before he is set to headline a “Make America Great Again” rally in Cincinnati.

Last month, at a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., the crowd responded to Trump’s attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who was born in Somalia, with chants of “Send her back! Send her back!”

The crowd’s response to Trump echoed the racist remarks he has aimed at Omar and three other minority Democratic congresswomen he has accused of making hateful comments about the country, setting off a controversy that led the House to vote to formally rebuke him.

Trump had earlier tweeted that the four Democrats should “go back” to “the crime infested places from which they came.” All four congresswomen are U.S. citizens, and only Omar was not born in the United States.

Trump later distanced himself from the chant and falsely claimed that he had tried to stop it, even though he paused for 13 seconds in Greenville to allow the chant to continue.

On Thursday, when asked whether he expects his supporters in Cincinnati to repeat the chant, Trump told reporters, “I don’t know what’s going to happen.” He also took aim at the Democratic presidential contenders who took part in debates the past two nights in Detroit.

“I have no idea,” Trump said. “We have a great group of people. They love our country. They love the job we’re doing. And when they see the kind of people that want to represent us from the last two nights, that’s not what they want. I don’t know; I can’t tell you whether or not they’re going to do that chant. If they do the chant, we’ll have to see what happens.”

In an interview with CBS News last month, Vice President Pence declined to directly tell supporters not to repeat the chant, saying only: “The president was very clear that he wasn’t happy about it and that, if it happened again, he’d — he might — he’d make an effort to speak out about it.”

Asked Thursday whether he has a message for his supporters, Trump said, “I do have a message. . . . You know what my message is? I love them. And I think they love me. I actually think they love me.”

Ashley Parker contributed to this report.