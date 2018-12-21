Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Tex.) , a candidate for Senate, makes his concession speech at his election-night party in El Paso last month. (Eric Gay/AP)

President Trump on Friday took a jab at a potential 2020 Democratic rival, highlighting Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s loss last month in a race for a Senate seat in Texas.

“I thought you were supposed to win before you run for president,” Trump said during a bill-signing ceremony in the Oval Office.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) was among the lawmakers on hand to celebrate the First Step Act, a sweeping criminal justice bill that passed overwhelmingly this week.

Cruz won reelection over O’Rourke, 51 percent to 48 percent, despite prolific fundraising by the Democrat, who became a favorite of liberals well beyond his state’s borders during his unexpectedly strong campaign.

Cruz congratulated several people who worked on the criminal justice bill, including Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser, who Cruz said “poured his heart” into passing the legislation.

Trump, in turn, congratulated Cruz on his reelection.

“Congratulations on your race,” Trump said. “You won easily. Now he’s [O’Rourke] running for president. I thought you were supposed to win before you run for president.”

O’Rourke has said he is considering a White House bid.

At a town hall meeting in El Paso last week, he told constituents that he had yet to achieve “a level of clarity or an epiphany” about whether to run.