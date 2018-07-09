Rudolph W. Giuliani, an attorney for President Trump, said Monday that he would like to see text messages sent among members of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team, suggesting they would expose a partisan bias against his client.

Giuliani’s assertion, made without evidence during a “Fox & Friends” interview, was the latest attempt by Trump and his legal team to undermine Mueller’s credibility as he continues to probe possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“I want to see all their texts,” Giuliani said, suggesting the messages would contain similar content to those of two FBI officials who expressed animus against Trump.

Former top FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok, who initially worked on the Russia probe, has come under scrutiny for the series of anti-Trump texts he sent to former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair.

[Giuliani advises Trump not to pardon Cohen, says ‘it would just confuse everything’]

The texts included disparaging comments about then-candidate Donald Trump and his supporters, and included one message in which Strzok told Page that “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming president.

“I want to see if they’re texting the same thing,” Giuliani said of the lawyers on Mueller’s team, repeating Trump’s description of the team as “13 Angry Democrats.”

Mueller is a Republican, as is Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, the Trump appointee who is overseeing Mueller’s investigation.

Giuliani said he is willing to “bet a dinner” that the texts of the lawyers would include similar messages to those of Strzok and Page.

During the interview on Fox News, Giuliani also continued to cast doubt on whether Trump will voluntarily submit to an interview by Mueller.

But, he said: “We haven’t made a final decision. There’s still a slight opening.”

Giuliani said he could envision Trump answering “narrow questions” about alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Mueller’s team is also investigating possible obstruction of justice related to the probe by Trump.