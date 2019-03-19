President Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for an executive order earlier this month; the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) in a 2013 photo. (Jabin Botsford; Melina Mara/The Washinghton Post)

President Trump took fresh aim Tuesday at the late senator John McCain, calling his 2017 vote on a health-care bill “a disgrace” and saying he never was and never would be a fan of the Arizona Republican, who died of brain cancer seven months ago.

Trump’s comments came during a meeting in the Oval Office with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in response to a reporter’s questions about his continuing disparagement of McCain, including in multiple tweets over the weekend.

“I’m very unhappy that he didn’t repeal and replace Obamacare, as you know,” Trump said, referring to McCain’s vote against overhauling the Affordable Care Act in July 2017.

Trump asserted that McCain had told the White House hours before a dramatic thumbs-down vote that he would support the president.

“I think that’s a disgrace, plus there are other things,” Trump said. “I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be.”

Trump has fixated on the health-care vote since it occurred. Amid a spate of tweets over the weekend, the president called it a “stain” on McCain’s record and later took another swipe at him, falsely asserting that he was “last in his class” at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Later that day, Trump retweeted a tweet from a supporter who wrote that “millions of Americans truly LOVE President Trump, not McCain.”

Meghan McCain, the late senator’s daughter, has strongly pushed back against Trump in recent days.

“He spends his weekend obsessing over great men, because he knows it, and I know it, and all of you know it, he will never be a great man,” McCain, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” said of Trump during Monday’s episode.

Upon seeing derogatory tweets about her father, McCain said she thought “your life is spent on your weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to.”

“That tells you everything you need to know about his pathetic life right now,” she added.