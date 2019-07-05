Joe Biden compared President Trump to the kind of bully that he would “smack”in the mouth as a child during an interview broadcast Friday in which the former vice president sought to dispel concerns about his shaky first Democratic debate performance.

Appearing on CNN, Biden was pressed about his ability to stand up to Trump following a debate last week in which Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) aggressively questioned Biden’s opposition to federally mandated busing in the 1970s, appearing to catch him off guard.

“The idea that I’d be intimidated by Donald Trump — he’s the bully that I knew my whole life,” Biden said. “He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I’d smack him in the mouth.”

During the interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Biden acknowledged that he wasn’t prepared for Harris’s attack.

[Harris’s views on busing come under question after her debate criticism of Biden’s past position]

“I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me,” Biden said, adding that he felt he and Harris knew each other well and that she also knew his late son, Beau Biden.

Biden continued to stress, as he has in recent days, that he was not opposed to all forms of busing, including voluntary busing and busing ordered by courts to address discrimination. What he opposed was busing mandated by the federal government in an attempt to make all schools “balanced across the board,” said Biden, who also sought to defend his record more broadly on civil rights.

Biden said his position on busing had been “taken out of context” by Harris.

Biden also argued that “busing did not work.”

“You had overwhelming response from the African American community in my state,” Biden said of Delaware. “They did not support it.”

Biden declined to answer a question about whether he would still consider Harris to be his running mate if he wins the Democratic nomination, calling it “presumptuous.”

“I don’t even have the nomination,” Biden said. “I’m not going to comment on any individual.”

He said it would be “great” to have a woman as the Democratic vice presidential candidate or as the presidential candidate if he is not the party’s nominee.

Biden also suggested that the Democratic field should be focused on more current issues than busing.

“I get all this information about other people’s past and what they’ve done and not done. And, you know, I am just not going to go there,” Biden said. “I mean, we should be debating what we do from here.”

Addressing concerns about his ability to take on Trump, Biden said, “I’ve been accused of being too aggressive.

“I’d beat him by just pointing out who I am and who he is and what we’re for and what he’s against,” Biden added. “This guy’s a divider in chief.”

During the interview, Biden faulted Trump on several foreign policy issues, including relations with North Korea and China.

Biden suggested Trump had elevated the status of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un without achieving any meaningful concessions toward his nation’s denuclearization.

“Look, you want to talk, you want to deal with us, you want sanctions lifted. Show me something ahead of time,” Biden said.

He also faulted Trump for the trade war with China, calling it “ludicrous,” and suggested Trump was allowing China to pull away from the United States in development of technology.

“While he’s tweeting, China’s going to own the 5G market,” Biden said.