POCATELLO, Idaho — An Idaho state representative is being criticized for what critics say was a threatening social media message directed at young students protesting the state GOP convention.

Priscilla Giddings, a combat veteran and U.S. Air Force Reserves pilot, posted a photo of herself standing with three protesters on Facebook Friday. The protesters were holding signs advocating for gun control, and Giddings’ caption read in part, “Do you think I should show these girls the empty 30mm shell I have in the truck?”

Critics quickly began weighing in, some claiming the caption was meant as a threat. Chelsea Clinton was among those commenting on Twitter, calling the post “monstrous.”

Giddings wasn’t able to be immediately reached for comment.

