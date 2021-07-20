She was repeatedly harassed after she reported the allegation. Rep. Heather Scott, a Republican from Blanchard, sought a copy of the police report and made inquiries into how people who make rape allegations could themselves be charged with a crime. Giddings made disparaging remarks about the woman in a newsletter to constituents that included the links to the blog post with identifying details. Giddings also shared the same post on her social media page that has thousands of followers.