“Protecting the integrity of girls sports is a worthy cause. That said, the specific language included in HB1041 does not adequately address all of the issues at hand,” Neidig said.

Holcomb pointed in his veto letter to the IHSAA policy, which he said “falls short” of providing a consistent statewide policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.”

Indiana lawmakers said they plan to override the governor’s veto, which could happen as soon as May 24.

Republican sponsors of the bill said it was needed to protect the integrity of female sports and opportunities for girls to gain college athletic scholarship but pointed out no instances in the state of girls being outperformed by transgender athletes.