Ivanka Trump watches as President Trump speaks before presenting a Medal of Honor at the White House this week. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

When Samantha Bee used a vulgarity last month to describe his eldest daughter, President Trump lashed out at the “no talent” comedian and asked why she hadn’t been fired.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Bee’s language “vile and vicious” and said that her “disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast.”

Ivanka Trump remained silent.

During a television interview Friday morning, she sought to explain why.

“I have chosen, and I made a conscientious decision a long time ago, that I was not going to get into the fray, and that means that I’ll absorb the body blows that come my way,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo during an appearance on the Fox Business Network.

“It is important to me to focus on the task at hand, which is serving the American people and using this moment in my life to advance an agenda that I deeply believe in and feel very fortunate to be able to work on,” added Trump, who serves as a White House adviser.

During a segment of her “Full Frontal” show on TBS last month, Bee took aim at Trump for tweeting a photo of herself with her younger son around the same time as reports that the U.S. government had lost track of nearly 1,500 migrant children last year.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child,” Bee said. “Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c---. He listens to you.”

Bee later apologized, saying her use of the vulgarity was “inappropriate and inexcusable” and that she had “crossed a line.”

During Friday’s broadcast on Fox Business, Trump also confirmed reports that she had advocated that her father reverse his administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border.

“Of course, I have very strong opinions on that topic,” Trump said when asked by Bartiromo if she had advised the president on the issue before his issuance of an executive order last week.

Ivanka Trump was among administration guests on the network Friday who talked up the importance of the GOP tax bill signed by the president six months ago.

She said the tax cuts and other administration policies had served “to really release the animal spirits of the economy.”