Shortly after Pritzker signed the map into law, Kinzinger announced in a five-minute video that he would not run for reelection. “Let me be clear, my passion for this country has only grown. . . . My disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge,” he said.
The map that passed the state legislature late Thursday had been tweaked several times over intraparty concerns about who was paired against whom and whether the growing numbers of Latino voters were adequately represented.
An earlier iteration had pitted Newman against Rep. Sean Casten (D), both considered rising stars in the Democratic Party. But the final version gave Casten his own safe Democratic seat.
Newman voiced her displeasure over the map, issuing a statement calling it “a clear attempt to appease one person and a small handful of affluent insiders at the expense of workers and working families on Chicago’s Southwest Side and suburbs.”
Casten also released a statement that passed no judgment on the map itself.
“Each decade our state assembly has an important constitutional obligation to ensure Illinoisans have congressional representation that reflects the vast geography and diversity of our state,” he said, adding that he would continue to fight for his constituents.
Illinois lost a seat in Congress in the Census’s reapportionment based on population gains. The current 18-member delegation is 13 Democrats and five Republicans. The new map adds an additional seat for Democrats and takes two from Republicans, creating a 14-to-3 party breakdown.
Kinzinger, who is among the most vocal congressional Republicans against Donald Trump, was already going to face a tough reelection given the likelihood that his opposition to the former president would invite a primary challenge. Now, if he had sought reelection, that challenge would have come from another incumbent who is far friendlier to the Trump base of the party.
Republicans have assailed Illinois Democrats for what they call a blatant partisan gerrymander and said they intend to sue. They have attacked Pritzer for going back on campaign promises not to sign overly partisan maps.
“Illinois Democrats and Governor Pritzker have shown with their proposed map that they care more about doing the bidding of Nancy Pelosi than giving Illinois voters fair representation in Washington,” LaHood said in a statement last week. “The proposed maps are a slap in the face to good governance everywhere. Illinois voters deserve much better than this non-transparent, corrupt process.”
Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the House, and the flip of just a handful of seats in the 2022 midterms would cost them the majority for the last two years of President Biden’s term.
Illinois is one of the few larger states where Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature and the governorship and have kept the job of redrawing congressional and legislative districts. Other big Democratic-controlled states, such as California, Colorado and Virginia, have independent redistricting commissions. New York has an advisory redistricting commission that takes the first stab at drawing the maps, but the Democrats in the state legislature can override it and draw their own.
Overall, Republicans have the greater redistricting advantage, controlling the process in states that added seats — notably Texas, Florida and North Carolina — as well as Georgia and Ohio. They can unilaterally draw the maps in 22 states, while Democrats can do so in nine.
Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law new a congressional map that eliminates competitive districts to create a firewall around GOP incumbents in a rapidly diversifying state.