Illinois’ congressional delegation is made up of five Republicans and 13 Democrats. But the state is losing a congressional seat due to population loss, bringing the delegation to 17. The new map is intended to elect 14 Democrats and three Republicans. Democrats hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, making passage of their plan all but certain. And Pritzker, a Democrat, already has approved new legislative maps drawn by politicians despite a promise on the campaign trail not to do so.