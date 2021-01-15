“Before I had a full understanding of the actions of rioters who stormed the Capitol, I shared a video reflecting my experience with tens of thousands of peaceful protestors that day. As a result, my remarks were not fully informed on what happened inside the Capitol by extremists,” said the mayor of the Champaign County village. “I take full responsibility for any hurt my words caused, and for that, I am sorry.”
Evans, a Trump supporter, said he went to Washington to peacefully attend the rally and the protest march to the Capitol.
At the rally, Trump, repeated baseless claims that widespread voter fraud had cost him the election. At one point, he told attendees, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
In his apology, Evans didn’t address the calls for his resignation.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.