International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks during a one-on-one talk on Balancing Nature and the Global Economy, at the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — With global growth slowing and many countries struggling with high debts, now is not the time for the “self-inflicted” economic wound of trade wars, the head of the International Monetary Fund is warning.

“The key is to avoid the wrong policies, and this is especially the case for trade,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Thursday at a news conference at the opening of spring meetings of the IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank. “We need to avoid self-inflicted wounds, including tariffs and other barriers.”

A key guideline for policymakers at this “delicate” time, she said, should be: “Do no harm.”

The U.S. and China have slapped tariffs on $350 billion worth of each other’s goods in the biggest trade war since the 1930s.

