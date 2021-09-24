“Less than one week ago, there were approximately 15,000 migrants in Del Rio, Texas, the great majority of whom were Haitian nationals,” Mayorkas told reporters Friday. “This was the result of an unprecedented movement of a very large number of people traveling to a single point of the border within a matter of a few days. ... As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants in the camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge.”
Mayorkas said that about 2,000 migrants were expelled to Haiti on a total of 17 flights organized by the Department of Homeland Security.
Another 8,000 migrants “decided to return to Mexico voluntarily,” Mayorkas said. The remaining 5,000 are being processed by the Department of Homeland Security “to determine whether they will be expelled or placed in immigration removal proceedings,” he added.