A fallback plan is to keep the $100 billion in the legislation and put it toward such things as funds for the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security to reduce green card backlogs, eliminate certain penalties that would allow people who applied legally to the United States for citizenship to receive their naturalization faster and reunify families that had been separated at the border or through deportation, according to two members familiar with the discussions who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.