“I can do the math; you can do the math. I don’t see what the path is to 60 votes to pass meaningful federal legislation as it relates to policing,” said Maurice Mitchell, the national director of the Working Families Party and a member of the Movement for Black Lives. “They need to share with us in the Black community what their legislative strategy really is. Simply announcing a bill or having a bill number isn’t the same as a legislative victory. What we really want is to understand what the plan is.”