The first open impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee is set to begin at 10 a.m. with testimony from Taylor and Kent, two diplomats who previously told lawmakers in closed-door depositions that the White House improperly sought to leverage U.S. military assistance and an Oval Office meeting to pressure Ukraine to open investigations into Democrats.

Taylor previously testified that he learned through conversations with White House aides, national security officials and Trump’s point people in Ukraine that there was a concerted effort to force Ukraine into a quid pro quo. However, he couldn’t conclusively say Trump directed all of this.

Kent previously testified that Trump wanted Zelensky to publicly and explicitly announce he would be investigating matters involving Democrats, and he wanted him to use the words “Biden” and “Clinton.” Kent said he didn’t hear this directly from Trump, but rather from other officials who talked to people who talked to Trump.

After opening statements, lawyers for the Democrats and Republicans will be given 45 minutes to question witnesses before committee members proceed with traditional five-minute rounds of questioning.