President Trump lashed out at Democrats, contending the deck is stacked against him, hours before a historic, nationally televised impeachment hearing was set to begin Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee.

The first open hearing in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, scheduled for 10 a.m., will feature testimony from William B. Taylor Jr., the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.

Democrats see both diplomats as key to building their case in the inquiry, which was prompted by a complaint from an anonymous whistleblower about Trump pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden at a time when U.S. military aid to Ukraine was being withheld.

●Historic impeachment hearings are set to begin, with GOP and Democrats pushing dueling messages on Trump’s conduct.

●Aides are counseling Trump not to fire Mick Mulvaney, as the acting White House chief of staff changes course again.

●At donor dinner, associate of Trump personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said he discussed Ukraine with the president, according to people familiar with his account.

●How the decline of public trust shaped Trump’s, Nixon’s and Clinton’s endgames.

