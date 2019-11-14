President Trump asserted Thursday morning that “normal people” would close the case on his impeachment following a historic day of open testimony from two career diplomats about their concerns about his actions in Ukraine.

Trump’s assessment underscored the clash that emerged after the six-hour hearing, with Democrats saying it provided damning evidence of a president using his office to advance his political interests while Republicans argued it laid bare a desperate attempt to oust Trump from office.

The White House, meanwhile, could release Thursday a transcript from an April call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That call took place earlier than the July call that is at the center of allegations that the White House tried to withhold military assistance and an Oval Office meeting until Ukraine announced investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, as well as an unfounded theory that Ukrainians interfered in the 2016 presidential election to hurt Trump.

●Impeachment hearings begin with new evidence of phone call implicating Trump in Ukraine controversy.

●Republicans discuss a longer Senate impeachment trial to scramble Democratic primaries.

●On Day One of the impeachment hearings, the Trump Show continues to disrupt Washington.

●Republicans’ conspiracy theories slam into sworn testimony in collision of divergent worlds.

