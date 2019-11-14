House investigators have no hearings scheduled Thursday, but Friday could be another key day in the probe, with both public and private testimony.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled earlier this year by Trump, is scheduled to appear at an open hearing of the House Intelligence Committee.

She said in an Oct. 11 deposition that she was the target of a shadow campaign to orchestrate her removal that involved Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and Ukrainian officials suspected of fostering corruption, according to a transcript

In her testimony, Yovanovitch said that she remained worried that she would be a target of retaliation by Trump, who referred to her in his July 25 phone call with Zelensky as “bad news” and someone who was “going to go through some things.”

House investigators also expect to hear in a closed-door session Friday from David Holmes, the counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

He is the embassy staffer referred to Wednesday in testimony by William B. Taylor Jr., acting ambassador to Ukraine. Taylor said the staffer overheard a July phone call in which Trump asked U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about “the investigations” sought from Ukraine into political rivals.

The revelation of that call potentially implicates Trump more directly in a scheme to center U.S. policy toward Ukraine on political investigations.