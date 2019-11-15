Yovanovitch is scheduled to appear at an open hearing of the House Intelligence Committee beginning at 9 a.m.

She was recalled from her post in May after facing an onslaught of attacks from right-wing media. With encouragement from Giuliani — but with no evidence — conspiracy theorists painted her as an enemy of the president who used her power to covertly undermine him and assist Democrats.

In an Oct. 11 closed-door deposition, Yovanovitch said that she remained worried that she would be a target of retaliation by Trump, who referred to her in a July 25 phone call with Zelensky as “bad news” and someone who was “going to go through some things.”

House investigators also expect to hear in a closed-door session starting around 3 p.m. Friday from Holmes. He is an embassy staffer referred to Wednesday in testimony by William B. Taylor Jr., acting ambassador to Ukraine.

Holmes is one of two people believed to have overheard a July phone call in which Trump was said to have asked U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about “the investigations” sought from Ukraine into Trump’s political rivals.