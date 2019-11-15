House investigators prepared to hear Friday from a pair of key witnesses, one in public and one in private, as Washington remained gripped by the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Marie Yovanovitch, a former ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled earlier this year, is scheduled to appear Friday morning in the House Intelligence Committee’s second public hearing. She has previously testified that she was the target of a shadow campaign to orchestrate her removal that involved Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Friday afternoon, David Holmes, a Ukraine embassy staffer, is scheduled to appear for a closed-door deposition. He is said to have overheard a call in which Trump sought information about investigations that could benefit him politically.

Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump sought to withhold military assistance and an Oval Office meeting until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, as well as an unfounded theory that Ukrainians interfered in the 2016 presidential election to hurt Trump.

