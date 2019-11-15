Friday afternoon, David Holmes, a Ukraine embassy staffer, is scheduled to appear for a closed-door deposition. He is said to have overheard a call in which Trump sought information about investigations that could benefit him politically.
Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump sought to withhold military assistance and an Oval Office meeting until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, as well as an unfounded theory that Ukrainians interfered in the 2016 presidential election to hurt Trump.
●Pelosi calls Trump’s actions ‘bribery’ as Democrats sharpen case for impeachment.
●How the impeachment inquiry has revealed a long and murky campaign to oust a veteran U.S. ambassador.
●For Trump, Yovanovitch’s testimony brings moment of reckoning on gender.
●Career White House budget official expected to break ranks, testify in impeachment inquiry.
Who’s involved in the impeachment inquiry | Key documents related to the inquiry | What’s next in the inquiry
Yovanovitch scheduled in the morning, Holmes in the afternoon
Yovanovitch is scheduled to appear at an open hearing of the House Intelligence Committee beginning at 9 a.m.
She was recalled from her post in May after facing an onslaught of attacks from right-wing media. With encouragement from Giuliani — but with no evidence — conspiracy theorists painted her as an enemy of the president who used her power to covertly undermine him and assist Democrats.
In an Oct. 11 closed-door deposition, Yovanovitch said that she remained worried that she would be a target of retaliation by Trump, who referred to her in a July 25 phone call with Zelensky as “bad news” and someone who was “going to go through some things.”
State Department official who overheard Trump phone call on Ukraine has experience speaking his mind
House investigators also expect to hear in a closed-door session starting around 3 p.m. Friday from Holmes. He is an embassy staffer referred to Wednesday in testimony by William B. Taylor Jr., acting ambassador to Ukraine.
Holmes is one of two people believed to have overheard a July phone call in which Trump was said to have asked U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about “the investigations” sought from Ukraine into Trump’s political rivals.
Trump has told reporters that he has no recollection of the call.
Status of transcript of first Trump-Zelensky call remains unclear
It remains unclear when the White House might release a transcript of a call between Trump and Zelensky that took place in April, shortly after Zelensky had been elected president.
That’s a few months before the July call that has been central to the impeachment inquiry in which Trump pressed Zelensky for investigations that could benefit him politically at a time when U.S. military aid was being withheld from Ukraine.
Witnesses in the impeachment probe familiar with the first call have described it as relatively innocuous.
Trump has pledged to release the transcript by the end of the week. He first suggested it would be released Tuesday and then Thursday. It hadn’t been released by Friday morning.
‘Is this an impeachment hearing or an episode of ‘Dance Moms’?’
As the historic public impeachment hearings kicked off Wednesday with televised testimony that threatens Trump’s tenure in office, more than 13 million people tuned into broadcast and news networks while an untold number streamed the event online.
For some critics, however, the opening day of the hearings came up short. It “lacked the pizazz necessary to capture public attention,” according to an NBC News analysis. “Unlike the best reality TV shows — not to mention the Trump presidency itself — fireworks and explosive moments were scarce,” Reuters reported. One Fox News commentator called it “a tepid bore.”
These assessments did not sit well with Comedy Central host Trevor Noah.
“Impeachment is like a family reunion,” Noah said Thursday night on his show. “If it’s sexy, something has gone horribly wrong.”
Noah wasn’t the only one Thursday to attack coverage that focused more on the hearing’s entertainment value than the substance.
Read more here.
RNC chairwoman seeks to play down significance of Yovanovitch’s planned testimony
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sought to play down the significance of Yovanovitch’s planned testimony on Friday, noting that she had already been removed from her position by the time of Trump’s July call with Zelensky.
“So the first hearing we heard witnesses who had hearsay of hearsay of hearsay, and now we’re going to hear from somebody who wasn’t even there when the call took place,” McDaniel said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “I mean, it is so ridiculous. Democrats are grasping at straws.”
McDaniel said Republican members of the Intelligence Committee should ask Yovanovitch what she knows about Hunter Biden’s service on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president. That is among the issues Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate.
Trump says Democrats should apologize for impeachment inquiry
Trump seized late Thursday night on comments by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko to demand that Democrats apologize to the nation for the impeachment inquiry, which Trump claimed on Twitter “IS NOW DEAD!”
Prystaiko was quoted by the Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying his conversations with Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, did not include explicit mention linking U.S. military aid with possible investigations of the Bidens.
Prystaiko, however, commented only on his direct interactions with Sondland, and not other U.S. officials.
“Democrats must apologize to USA,” Trump said in tweets sent shortly before midnight, adding: “THE FAKE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY IS NOW DEAD!”
His tweets followed campaign rally in Louisiana at which he mocked two career diplomats who testified publicly Wednesday about their concerns regarding Trump’s actions toward Ukraine.
“How about when they asked these two Never Trumpers, ‘What exactly do you impeach him for?’ They went like, ‘What?’” Trump said.
Several times during Wednesday’s public hearing, one of the two, acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor Jr., said he was there to present information he had and not to weigh in on whether to impeach Trump.
Fareed Zakaria details back story of planned Zelensky announcement on his CNN show
In his Washington Post column, Fareed Zakaria explained the back story of how Zelensky planned to announce the investigations sought by Trump on his CNN show. The interview eventually was canceled.
“His team apparently concluded that since he was planning an interview with me anyway, that would be the forum in which he would make the announcement, though neither he nor any of his team ever gave us any inkling that this was their plan,” Zakaria wrote. “However, after my meeting with him in Kyiv, my team began to discuss potential logistics of the interview with his team — time and place.”
Read Zakaria’s column here.