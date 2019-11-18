BREAKING: President Trump responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who said: “The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants.”

"rump tweeted Monday morning: "She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!"

President Trump leveled fresh attacks Monday against Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry at the outset of a week in which eight current and former officials are scheduled to publicly testify about his controversial actions regarding Ukraine.

In morning tweets, Trump claimed the rules of the inquiry had been “rigged” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has described Trump’s conduct as “bribery,” and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who has summoned four witnesses to appear before his panel on Tuesday alone.

●Democrats are seeking to prove that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory concerning purported Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

●Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) says whistleblower’s sources ‘exposed things that didn’t need to be exposed.’

●A former White House national security official told House investigators that Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, was acting at Trump’s behest.

●How a CIA analyst, alarmed by Trump’s shadow foreign policy, triggered an impeachment inquiry

