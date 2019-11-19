Four key witnesses from the White House and State Department are scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, including three who listened in to the July phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

In what is expected to be a long and dramatic day, lawmakers are set to hear sworn testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a senior National Security Council official, and Jennifer Williams, an adviser to Vice President Pence, in a morning session. Both have expressed concerns about Trump’s call.

In the afternoon, testimony is expected to hear from Tim Morrison, another senior NSC official, and Kurt Volker, a former Trump administration envoy to Ukraine.

Democrats are seeking to prove Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory concerning purported Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

●Ukrainians ‘came to understand’ what Trump wanted, State Department aide David Holmes testifies.

●House is investigating whether Trump lied to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, its general counsel told a federal appeals court.

●Attacking witnesses is Trump’s core defense strategy in fighting impeachment.

