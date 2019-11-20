President Trump lashed out anew at the Democrat-lead impeachment inquiry Wednesday as the House Intelligence Committee prepared to hear from Gordon Sondland, an ambassador with a direct line to Trump and one of the most significant witnesses to date.

Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, will be pressed about his knowledge of allegations that Trump sought to leverage U.S. military aid to Ukraine and a White House visit by its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, among others.

Two additional witnesses are scheduled Tuesday afternoon: Laura Cooper, the special assistant secretary of defense for Russia and Ukraine, and David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs.

●In impeachment probe, all eyes turn to Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

●Trump said his Ukraine call was ‘perfect.’ Impeachment witnesses testified otherwise.

●Judge intends to rule by Monday on House subpoena to former White House counsel Donald McGahn.

