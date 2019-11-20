Two additional witnesses are scheduled Tuesday afternoon: Laura Cooper, the special assistant secretary of defense for Russia and Ukraine, and David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs.
Trump not likely to testify, Bondi says
Trump is not likely to offer testimony in the Democratic-led probe, according to Pam Bondi, the former Florida state attorney general who was recently hired to work on impeachment-related messaging and other issues.
Her comments came two days after Trump said that he would “strongly consider” testifying in writing at the suggestion of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
“I know why he wants to testify,” Bondi said during an appearance on “CBS This Morning,” where she argued Trump had done nothing wrong regarding Ukraine.
But, she added: “Do I think it’s likely he’s going to testify? Probably not.”
She derided the impeachment inquiry as a “one-sided court.”
“No, the president should not testify,” Bondi said. “No human being should have to come in and prove their innocence.”
Trump lashes out a Democratic-led inquiry in morning tweets
Trump lashed anew at the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, characterizing it as part of a long-running “hoax” and claiming Democrats are attempting a “takedown” of the Republican Party.
Trump offered his commentary amid a fresh batch of tweets and retweets about the inquiry.
“The three year Hoax continues!” he wrote in one, implying that the probe of the Ukraine controversy was an extension of the investigation into possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.
“This is just an attempted takedown of the Republican Party by the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump said in another tweet. “It will never work. #2020”
Trump planning to head to Texas on day trip
As impeachment testimony continues on Capitol Hill, Trump is planning to leave Washington Wednesday morning for Austin, where he is scheduled to tour Apple’s Mac Pro manufacturing plant and meet with Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook.
Among those expected to join Trump are his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both senior White House advisers.
Trump is scheduled to depart at 10:45 a.m. When he leaves the White House, he frequently stops to field questions from reporters — including many recent ones about impeachment — before boarding Marine One. Trump is scheduled to return to the White House shortly before 8 p.m.
Sondland, Cooper, Hale slated to testify
The House Intelligence Committee plans to hear from three witnesses Wednesday, including Sondland, who could tie Trump most directly to the effort to persuade Ukraine to launch investigations that might benefit him politically.
Sondland, a Trump donor who was rewarded with the job of U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was one of three political appointees chosen by Trump to drive his unofficial Ukraine policy.
Other witnesses have testified that Sondland spoke directly with Trump about conditioning U.S. military aid to Ukraine on an announcement by Zelensky about the investigations Trump sought.
Sondland was one of the first witnesses to testify behind closed-doors in the impeachment inquiry. After other State Department and White House officials pointed to Sondland as having communicated the alleged quid pro quo to Ukrainians, he issued a clarification to his testimony saying he subsequently recalled what he told the Ukrainians.
Sondland is scheduled to appear before the committee starting at 9 a.m.
Two additional witnesses are scheduled to appear in the afternoon: Laura Cooper, the special assistant secretary of defense for Russia and Ukraine, and David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs. Their testimony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. but could be delayed depending on how long Sondland’s appearance lasts.
Cooper learned over the course of several days in the summer that U.S. military aid to the Ukraine had been put on hold for reasons that she and other officials found legally questionable.
Hale, the third-highest-ranking official at the State Department, may be able to shed more light on the dismissal of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. She was forced from her post by Trump in May after an onslaught of online and conservative attacks questioning her loyalty.
Republicans defend Trump as concerned with Ukrainian corruption, but aides tell a different story
Some of Trump’s allies have argued that his motivation for holding up almost $400 million in aid to Ukraine was his deep-seated concern about corruption — and that he needed to test the new Ukrainian administration’s dedication to rooting it out.
In persistent questioning during the House hearings, Republican lawmakers and their staff lawyer have pressed witnesses to agree that Ukraine has long had a corruption problem and to portray Trump’s desire to have Kyiv investigate his political rivals as fitting within that broader worry.
“Corruption is not just prevalent in Ukraine. It’s the system. Our president said time out, time out, let’s check out this new guy,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said last week, referring to Zelensky.
But while there is widespread agreement that Ukraine has long struggled with corruption, recent congressional testimony, along with interviews with officials who worked closely with the president, raise questions about how much Trump cared about corruption broadly in Ukraine as opposed to investigations that stood to benefit him politically.
Trump shares positive reviews of Tuesday’s proceedings
In a spate of tweets and retweets Tuesday that stretched nearly until midnight, Trump offered his assessment of the day’s lengthy congressional testimony, calling it “a great day for Republicans,” and shared those of several allies.
That included a video featuring seven Republican members of the Tennessee congressional delegation in which they called the impeachment inquiry a “sham,” a “charade” and a distraction from working on legislation on trade, prescription drug prices and other issues.
“Thank you Tennessee,” Trump wrote.