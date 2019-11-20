The House Intelligence Committee plans to hear from three witnesses Wednesday, including Sondland, who could tie Trump most directly to the effort to persuade Ukraine to launch investigations that might benefit him politically.

Sondland, a Trump donor who was rewarded with the job of U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was one of three political appointees chosen by Trump to drive his unofficial Ukraine policy.

Other witnesses have testified that Sondland spoke directly with Trump about conditioning U.S. military aid to Ukraine on an announcement by Zelensky about the investigations Trump sought.

Sondland was one of the first witnesses to testify behind closed-doors in the impeachment inquiry. After other State Department and White House officials pointed to Sondland as having communicated the alleged quid pro quo to Ukrainians, he issued a clarification to his testimony saying he subsequently recalled what he told the Ukrainians.

Sondland is scheduled to appear before the committee starting at 9 a.m.

Two additional witnesses are scheduled to appear in the afternoon: Laura Cooper, the special assistant secretary of defense for Russia and Ukraine, and David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs. Their testimony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. but could be delayed depending on how long Sondland’s appearance lasts.

Cooper learned over the course of several days in the summer that U.S. military aid to the Ukraine had been put on hold for reasons that she and other officials found legally questionable.