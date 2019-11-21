Democrats are hoping both will bolster the case that Trump sought to leverage U.S. military aid to Ukraine and a White House visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, among others.
Hill to warn of ‘fictional narrative’ on Ukraine
In her testimony, Hill will warn of a “fictional narrative” being pushed by some Republicans on the Intellgence Committee that interference in the U.S. election in 2016 was conducted by Ukraine rather than Russia.
“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did,” Hill plans to say, according to her prepared opening statement. “This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”
“The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016,” she will continue. “This is the public conclusion of our intelligence agencies, confirmed in bipartisan congressional reports. It is beyond dispute, even if some of the underlying details must remain classified.”
In her opening statement, Hill also plans to stress that she has served Republican and Democratic presidents and has “no interest in advancing the outcome of your inquiry in any particular direction, except toward the truth.”
Hill and Holmes scheduled to testify at 9 a.m.
Hill and Holmes are scheduled to appear side-by-side starting at 9 a.m., and Democrats hope they will provide more damaging testimony about Trump’s alleged efforts to condition military aid and a White House meeting on investigations that could benefit him politically.
Hill could provide a window into the thinking of Bolton, who has so far refused to testify. She and other officials have testified that Bolton was quite upset about how Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, were handling Ukraine policy and sidestepping the national security and diplomat apparatus.
In earlier closed-door testimony, Hill described in detail two July meetings at the White House where Sondland brought up to the Ukrainians investigations wanted by Trump, which she said alarmed national security officials. She said Bolton abruptly ended the meeting in his office with his Ukrainian counterpart after Sondland blurted out a reference to “the investigations.”
Hill also described Bolton characterizing the efforts of Sondland and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Ukraine as a “drug deal.”
Hill was also the supervisor of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert on Ukraine, and she was succeeded in her position by Tim Morrison. Both Vindman and Morrison testified Tuesday.
Holmes, meanwhile, is one of the few witnesses who heard Trump ask about “investigations” that he wanted Zelensky to undertake.
In his closed-door deposition on Saturday, Holmes described a lunch with Sondland the day after Trump’s July 25 phone call in which he asked Zelensky for “a favor.” Holmes testified that during the lunch he overheard a call between Sondland and Trump in which he could hear Trump ask: “So, he’s going to do the investigations?”
According to Holmes, Sondland replied: “He’s going to do it,” adding, “Do anything you ask him to.”
Trump to honor actor, musician, novelist and others as impeachment proceedings continue
As the impeachment inquiry proceeds on Capitol Hill, Trump has one event on his public schedule Thursday: the presentation at the White House of the National Medal of the Arts and the National Humanities Medal to eight recipients.
Medal recipients include actor Jon Voight, musician Alison Krauss and novelist James Patterson.The event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the East Room.
In Ukraine, the impeachment hearings are met with a big yawn
KYIV — Ukraine is at the center of the impeachment inquiry against Trump. But here at the middle of the storm, there’s scarcely any knowledge of what is unfolding in Washington.
Ukrainian leaders have done their best to stay out of it, seeing only peril in commenting for fear Democrats or Republicans could use them as fuel in their partisan brawl. Local media is filled with domestic intrigue about leaked corruption-related recordings, uncertain prospects of peace in eastern Ukraine, and questions about where Ukraine’s comedian-turned-president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is taking the nation. And in the capital Kyiv, ordinary citizens are far more focused on their own pocketbook concerns.
In the United States, “it seems there is no interesting topic other than Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told The Washington Post on Tuesday at the end of a news conference. “Ukraine was always proud of support from both sides in Congress, and we would like to preserve that support. We need to solve the conflict in the east, and we don’t need to be involved in a conflict on the other side of the world.”
Despite a day of dramatic testimony in Washington in which Sondland declared flatly that Trump demanded that Zelensky investigate his political opponents in exchange for a sought-after White House meeting, and said that he likely told Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass,” there was no mention of it Thursday in a daily roundup of the “main news” from prominent media outlet Ukrainska Pravda. Nor have the hearings been featured prominently in television coverage.
Read more here.
Impeachment a lively topic at Democratic debate
Impeachment was among the topics covered in Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta, where five of the 10 candidates who appeared on the stage were U.S. senators who may ultimately have to decide whether to convict Trump during a trial that could coincide with voting in the early nominating contests next year.
“The president felt free to break the law again and again and again,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said. “We have to establish the principle: No one is above the law. We have a constitutional obligation, and we need to meet it.”
“We have a criminal living in the White House,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said.
Following the debate, the Trump campaign fired back.
“Tonight, 2020 Democrats were short on solutions and heavy on their unhealthy obsession with taking down President Trump via an illegitimate coup,” campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, in which she accused Democrats of trying “to defeat [Trump] in the halls of Congress rather than at the ballot box.”
Read more about the debate here.
Trump shares favorable moments from Sondland testimony
As part of the White House’s efforts to contain damage from earlier testimony, President Trump shared a video on Twitter late Wednesday night titled “5 MOMENTS DEMOCRATS DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE.”
The video featured five exchanges with between Sondland and House Intelligence Committee lawyers and members.
During his testimony, Sondland described how he came to believe there was a campaign to pressure a Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in exchange for a coveted White House meeting and nearly $400 million in military aid. But Sondland repeatedly said he never heard directly from Trump that the military aid was conditioned on the investigations.
The exchanges highlighted the latter point.
“I don’t recall President Trump ever talking to me about any security assistance, ever,” Sondland said in one of the exchanges.
The video closed with a clip of Trump saying, “That means it’s all over,” followed by a tweet of his from Wednesday that read, “If this were a prizefight, they’d stop it!”