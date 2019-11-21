Hill and Holmes are scheduled to appear side-by-side starting at 9 a.m., and Democrats hope they will provide more damaging testimony about Trump’s alleged efforts to condition military aid and a White House meeting on investigations that could benefit him politically.

Hill could provide a window into the thinking of Bolton, who has so far refused to testify. She and other officials have testified that Bolton was quite upset about how Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, were handling Ukraine policy and sidestepping the national security and diplomat apparatus.

In earlier closed-door testimony, Hill described in detail two July meetings at the White House where Sondland brought up to the Ukrainians investigations wanted by Trump, which she said alarmed national security officials. She said Bolton abruptly ended the meeting in his office with his Ukrainian counterpart after Sondland blurted out a reference to “the investigations.”

Hill also described Bolton characterizing the efforts of Sondland and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Ukraine as a “drug deal.”

Hill was also the supervisor of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert on Ukraine, and she was succeeded in her position by Tim Morrison. Both Vindman and Morrison testified Tuesday.

Holmes, meanwhile, is one of the few witnesses who heard Trump ask about “investigations” that he wanted Zelensky to undertake.

In his closed-door deposition on Saturday, Holmes described a lunch with Sondland the day after Trump’s July 25 phone call in which he asked Zelensky for “a favor.” Holmes testified that during the lunch he overheard a call between Sondland and Trump in which he could hear Trump ask: “So, he’s going to do the investigations?”