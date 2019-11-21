Another two key witnesses are scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, following a consequential day of testimony Wednesday that emboldened Democrats in their drive toward impeachment of President Trump.

Fiona Hill, a former top Russia expert for the White House who reported directly to former national security adviser John Bolton, and David Holmes, a top staffer at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine who overheard a phone call in which Trump asked about “investigations,” are set to appear in open session.

Democrats are hoping both will bolster the case that Trump sought to leverage U.S. military aid to Ukraine and a White House visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, among others.

●Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, acknowledges Ukraine quid pro quo, implicates Trump, Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others

●Sondland’s bombshell testimony leaves Trump’s Republican allies scrambling.

●Testimony ensnares Pompeo in Ukraine scandal as he mulls political future.

●‘Easy come, easy go’: Sondland embraces his role in impeachment history with nonchalance.

