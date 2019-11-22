Impeachment: What you need to read

Here’s what you need to know to understand the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

What’s happening now: The House is holding public impeachment hearings, with multiple officials appearing for questioning from the House Intelligence Committee. More are scheduled this week.

This follows closed-door hearings and subpoenaed documents related to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an inquiry prompted by a complaint from a whistleblower. Lawmakers’ inquiry could lead to impeachment, which would mean the U.S. House thinks the president is no longer fit to serve and should be removed from office. Here’s a guide to how impeachment works.

How we got here: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the beginning of an official impeachment inquiry against President Trump on Sept. 24, 2019. Here’s what has happened since then.

