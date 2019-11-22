Democrats have been seeking to build the case that Trump sought to leverage U.S. military aid to Ukraine and a White House visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, among others.
●With a warning on Russia, blitz of public testimony in impeachment inquiry comes to an end.
●White House and Republicans discuss limiting impeachment trial to two weeks.
● Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) launches probe of Bidens, Burisma and Ukraine.
Perry predicts Trump will ‘muscle right through’ impeachment
Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who declined to appear for a deposition before House investigators, predicted that Trump will “muscle right on through” the impeachment process during a portion of a television interview aired Friday.
“I don’t see the American people buying into this thing,” Perry said in a clip of a longer interview scheduled to air this weekend on Fox News.
Asked by Fox News’s Ed Henry if he thinks Trump will be removed from office, Perry said: “Lord no, not even close.”
Removal by the Republican-led Senate would require a two-thirds vote.
Perry was among the officials known as the “three amigos” who conducted a side-channel policy on Ukraine in conjunction with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Guiliani.
Perry declined to appear for a Nov. 6 closed-door deposition. In a statement, the Energy Department said he would “not partake in a secret star chamber inquisition where agency counsel is forbidden to be present.” The House Intelligence Committee has subsequently held two weeks of public hearings.
Pelosi to appear at televised town hall as House weighs impeachment
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will take questions from voters during a televised town early next month as the House weighs impeaching Trump, CNN announced Friday.
The broadcast is scheduled for the night of Dec. 5 and will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper, the network said.
During a news conference on Thursday, Pelosi declined to say whether she has heard enough from the witnesses to make a determination on impeachment, offering only, “We will go where the facts take us.”
Pelosi said it will be up to the House committees leading the inquiry to decide on a timeline and on whether testimony from any additional witnesses is needed.
“When we see a violation of the Constitution, we have no choice but to act,” Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol. “And the evidence is clear that the president, the president, has used his office for his own personal gain — and in doing so, undermined the national security of the United States by withholding military assistance to Ukraine, to the benefit of the Russians.”
Trump to weigh in on impeachment proceedings in television interview
Trump is scheduled to weigh in on the status of the impeachment proceedings during an interview at 8 a.m. on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”
Steve Doocy, one of the show’s hosts, said Trump would call into the show from the White House. Ainsley Earhardt, another of the show’s hosts, said the interview is expected to last at least 40 minutes.
“I know that there’s not much to talk about, but we will try to keep the conversation going,” Trump said sarcastically in a tweet before his appearance, adding: “Enjoy!”
The only public event Trump has on his schedule Friday is a White House celebration of several NCAA national championship teams. That is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Two more transcripts of closed-door depositions to be released
Though the public hearings are over — at least for now — House investigators could release transcripts as early as Friday of two closed-door depositions taken as part of the impeachment inquiry.
Still outstanding are the transcripts of depositions taken of Mark Sandy, an Office of Management and Budget official, and Philip Reeker, the diplomat in charge of U.S. policy for Europe.
Sandy testified earlier this month that the White House decision to freeze nearly $400 million in congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine in mid-July was highly irregular and that senior political appointees in the OMB were unable to provide an explanation for the delay.
Sandy, the deputy associate director for national security programs at OMB, testified that he was instructed to sign the first of several apportionment letters in which budget officials formally instituted the freeze on funds, according to two people familiar with his testimony who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly.
Reeker said during his deposition that he appealed to top State Department leaders to publicly support Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was the target of a conspiracy-fueled smear campaign, a person familiar with his testimony said.
Reeker expressed his concerns over the falsehoods about Yovanovitch to David Hale, the third-highest-ranking official in the State Department, and T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, the closest adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss closed-door proceedings.
Trump shares assessments from GOP allies
Trump returned to Twitter late Thursday night to share a spate of assessments of the impeachment proceedings from Republican allies.
That included multiple tweets from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), one of Trump’s staunchest defenders on the House Intelligence Committee, who wrote in one that Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the panel’s chairman, “failed to bring ANY evidence for impeaching @realDonaldTrump.”
Trump also shared a promotion of T-shirts being sold by his campaign on which the word “BULL-” appears in front of a picture of Schiff.