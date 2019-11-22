President Trump is expected to weigh in on the impeachment proceedings during a television interview Friday morning that follows a blitz of public testimony from witnesses summoned by Democrats to bolster their case that he used his office for personal gain.

Following public hearings by the House Intelligence Committee over the past two weeks, both parties are digging in as Democrats prepare to draft articles of impeachment, with a full House vote possible by the end of the year.

Democrats have been seeking to build the case that Trump sought to leverage U.S. military aid to Ukraine and a White House visit by President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, among others.

●With a warning on Russia, blitz of public testimony in impeachment inquiry comes to an end.

●White House and Republicans discuss limiting impeachment trial to two weeks.

● Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) launches probe of Bidens, Burisma and Ukraine.

