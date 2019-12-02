President Trump plans to leave Washington on Monday for a NATO gathering in London ahead of a pivotal week in the Democratic-led impeachment proceedings against him centered on his dealings with Ukraine.

A report by the House Intelligence Committee is expected to circulate among its members on Monday before the House Judiciary Committee holds its first hearing on impeachment on Wednesday — a meeting in which Trump’s lawyers have declined to participate.

Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. In an interview published Monday, Zelenskey issued a fresh denial of discussing a “quid pro quo” with Trump but questioned the fairness of freezing military aid.

