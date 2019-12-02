Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. In an interview published Monday, Zelenskey issued a fresh denial of discussing a “quid pro quo” with Trump but questioned the fairness of freezing military aid.
●Trump’s counsel says president won’t participate in House Judiciary’s first impeachment panel, calling it unfair.
●Committee to meet Tuesday to approve release of Ukraine report.
●Ukraine’s Zelensky is making headway against corruption, but the fight risks angering Trump.
Trump heading to London for NATO gathering
Trump is scheduled to leave the White House at 9:45 a.m. en route to London, where NATO member countries are holding a quick summit this week.
In a tweet over the weekend, Trump noted that the House Judiciary Committee plans to hold a hearing on impeachment on Wednesday while he is taking part in meetings with other leaders in the venerable military alliance, which is marking its 70th anniversary this year.
“I will be representing our Country in London at NATO, while the Democrats are holding the most ridiculous Impeachment hearings in history,” Trump wrote. “Read the Transcripts, NOTHING was done or said wrong! The Radical Left is undercutting our Country. Hearings scheduled on same dates as NATO!”
Trump’s departure from the White House will be closely watched by reporters. When leaving, he frequently stops to take questions and could weigh in on the impeachment process.
House Intelligence Committee report expected to circulate among members on Monday
A report by the House Intelligence Committee on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine is expected to circulate among panel members on Monday in advance of a scheduled meeting on Tuesday to approve it.
The report comes after closed-door depositions with 17 government witnesses and televised public hearings with many of those officials.
The report is expected to be forwarded to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration of articles of impeachment against Trump. The committee has scheduled a Wednesday hearing to consider the historical and constitutional standards for impeachment.
On Sunday night, White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone told the committee in a five-page letter that Trump would not participate in its first impeachment hearing.
The invitation from Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) “does not begin to provide the President with any semblance of a fair process,” Cipollone wrote.
Four constitutional scholars — three chosen by Democrats, one by Republicans — are expected to testify on the standards for impeachment.
Trump highlights lack of Republican support for impeachment
Amid a spate of morning tweets, Trump sought to highlight the lack of Republican support in Congress for his impeachment by quoting Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.
“It is clear that there is none of the bipartisan support that Speaker Pelosi said for months was essential for Impeachment,” Trump quoted Wallace as saying.
In a March interview with The Washington Post, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that “impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country.”
In a subsequent tweet Monday morning, Trump quoted another television host, Maria Bartiromo of the Fox Business Network, calling the impeachment process “unfair.”
Trump later quoted former independent counsel Robert W. Ray as saying Trump doesn’t have to participate in the impeachment proceedings, which he called “a political effort,” according to Trump’s tweet.
“Democrats are getting ‘killed’ in their home districts. 2020!” Trump added in his own words. He provided no evidence for the assertion.
Zelensky says ‘you can’t go blocking anything for us’
Zelensky issued a fresh denial in an interview published Monday that he and Trump ever discussed a decision to withhold U.S. military aid to Ukraine in the context of a “quid pro quo” involving political favors.
But during the interview with Time magazine and three of Europe’s leading publications, Zelensky also questioned the fairness of Trump’s decision to freeze the aid a time when Ukraine is trying to get back territory seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.
“Look, I never talked to the president from the position of a quid pro quo. That’s not my thing,” Zelensky said. “I don’t want us to look like beggars. But you have to understand. We’re at war. If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness. It’s not about a quid pro quo. It just goes without saying.”
Zelensky also pushed back during the interview on Trump’s repeated claims of corruption in Ukraine.
“The United States of America is a signal, for the world, for everyone,” he said. “When America says, for instance, that Ukraine is a corrupt country, that is the hardest of signals. It might seem like an easy thing to say, that combination of words: Ukraine is a corrupt country. Just to say it and that’s it. But it doesn’t end there. Everyone hears that signal. Investments, banks, stakeholders, companies, American, European, companies that have international capital in Ukraine, it’s a signal to them that says, ‘Be careful, don’t invest.’ Or, ‘Get out of there.’”
Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page slams Trump’s ‘sickening’ attacks in first interview
The lone tweet appeared Sunday night on a profile bearing the name of former FBI attorney Lisa Page.
“I’m done being quiet,” the tweet read.
In the roughly two years since Page made national headlines after politically charged text messages between her and Peter Strzok, then a senior FBI agent, were released, the lawyer has refrained from publicly addressing the events that catapulted her into the center of a political firestorm and made her a repeated target of Trump’s ire.
Now, in a wide-ranging interview, the 39-year-old has slammed Trump for his “sickening” attacks against her and revealed how she has struggled to keep her life together.
“I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse,” Page told the Daily Beast in her first public interview, which was published Sunday. “It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back.”
