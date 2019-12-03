President Trump on Tuesday called Democrats “very unpatriotic” for pursuing his impeachment while he is overseas meeting with NATO leaders, as the House Intelligence Committee prepared to release a report detailing his conduct regarding Ukraine.

The panel is poised to vote on the report at 6 p.m., clearing the way for the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment based on the document.

Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

