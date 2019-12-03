Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.
●Democrats quietly debate expanding impeachment articles beyond Ukraine.
●House GOP defends Trump’s actions on Ukraine in dismissing impeachment probe.
●Attorney General William P. Barr disputes key inspector general finding about FBI’s Russia investigation.
Trump representative knocks Pelosi on trade
Republicans renewed attacks Tuesday on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for not taking up trade legislation sought by Trump, arguing that Democrats are too focused on impeachment to pass a measure that would boost the U.S. economy.
The legislation overhauling the U.S. trade relationship with Canada and Mexico is “sitting on Nancy Pelosi’s desk collecting dust,” said Pam Bondi, the former Florida state attorney general who was hired to work on impeachment-related messaging and other issues for Trump.
“They won’t do anything positive because they are dead set on taking out our great president, and we’re not going to let it happen,” Bondi said during an appearance on Fox News. “And yes, we are more unified than ever, our party.”
Pelosi said last week that she was awaiting final decisions from Trump’s U.S. trade representative after months of negotiations.
“We are within range of a substantially improved agreement for America’s workers,” Pelosi said. “Now, we need to see our progress in writing from the trade representative for final review.”
House Democrats release video capturing damaging testimony
House Democrats have released a video that captures the testimony most damaging to Trump from the two weeks of public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee.
The video, which runs more than two and half minutes and is set to dramatic music, opens with the words: “Two weeks of testimony. One story of betrayal.”
It features clips of several key witnesses. Among them:
●William B. Taylor Jr., the acting ambassador to Ukraine, who spoke about the withholding of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.
“To withhold that assistance for no good reason other than help with a political campaign made no sense,” Taylor says. “It was counterproductive to all of what we had been trying to do. It was illogical. It could not be explained. It was crazy.”
●Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a senior staff member of the National Security Council who listened in to Trump’s July call with Zelensky.
“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” he says. “It was probably an element of shock, that maybe in certain regards, my worst fear of how our Ukraine policy could play out was playing out and how this was likely to have significant implications for U.S. national security.”
●Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who acknowledged a “quid pro quo.”
“Was there a quid pro quo with regard to the requested White House call and the White House meeting?” Sondland says. “The answer is yes. … Everyone was in the loop. … We followed the president’s orders.”
How the Ukraine pressure campaign began as an effort to undercut the Mueller investigation
As 2018 came to a close, the special counsel investigation was bearing down on Trump.
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III had secured the cooperation of Trump’s onetime fixer, Michael Cohen, and appeared to be preparing to indict a longtime adviser, Roger Stone. Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was in jail after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, and Mueller’s prosecutors were pressing him to explain why he had given 2016 polling data to an associate with alleged ties to Russian intelligence.
It was in this uncertain moment that Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani said he had the idea to focus on Ukraine. That November, he received a tip from a former colleague that it was the Ukrainians who had conspired to help Democrats in 2016, Giuliani said in recent interviews.
Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the special counsel probe eventually snowballed into the current impeachment crisis gripping the capital — highlighting how the pressure Trump and his allies put on Ukraine originated as an effort to sow doubts about the Russia investigation.
House Intelligence panel poised to vote on Ukraine report
The House Intelligence Committee is poised to vote Tuesday night on its report on Trump’s conduct regarding Ukraine, clearing the way for the Judiciary Committee to work on articles of impeachment based on the document.
The Intelligence Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Members started reviewing the report on Monday night, opening a 24-hour window before the expected vote along party lines to approve the document. The report will be made public later Tuesday.
The Judiciary Committee has scheduled its first hearing in the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday morning. Four law professors — three chosen by Democrats and one by Republicans — are slated to testify on the “constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment.”
The three chosen by Democrats: Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, Stanford University professor Pamela S. Karlan and University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt. The one invited by Republicans: George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley.
Trump calls Democrats ‘unpatriotic,’ dismisses possibility of censure
LONDON — Trump on Tuesday called Democrats “very unpatriotic” for pursuing his impeachment while he is overseas meeting with other NATO leaders and dismissed the possibility of a congressional censure as an alternative to removal from office.
His latest comments on the impeachment inquiry came during a one-on-one meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, when Trump fielded questions from reporters for nearly an hour.
Asked if impeachment proceedings cast a cloud over his negotiations at the NATO summit, Trump lashed out at Democrats.
“I think it’s very unpatriotic for the Democrats to put on a performance where they do that,” he said. “I do. I think it’s a bad thing for our country. Impeachment wasn’t supposed to be used that way. … Does it cast a cloud? Well, if it does, then the Democrats have done a very great disservice to the country, which they have. They’ve wasted a lot of time.”
Trump also dismissed an idea that has been floated in Congress of censuring him for his conduct toward Ukraine rather than impeaching him.
“I heard about it,” Trump said. “Now they want to go to censure because they have no case for impeachment. So they want to go to censure. I don’t want them to go to censure. … I don’t mind being censured if you do something wrong. I did nothing wrong.”
He continued to insist that his July conversation with Zelensky, in which he pressed for an investigation of the Bidens, was “a great conversation.”
“It was flawless,” Trump said.
Trump claimed, without citing evidence, that many Democratic lawmakers have become “very upset” about the politics of impeachment perhaps playing against them.
He also predicted that a hotly anticipated Justice Department inspector general’s report about the investigation into Russian election interference would be “devastating.”
The report by inspector general Michael Horowitz, due to be released next week, has become a subject of discord inside the Justice Department, with Barr telling associates he disagrees with its finding that the FBI had sufficient basis in July 2016 to open its investigation into members of the Trump campaign.
Asked whether he agrees with Barr, Trump told reporters here Tuesday morning, “I just don’t know. I haven’t seen. I have purposefully stayed out of it.”
But Trump showered praise on Barr and his integrity. The president added that he has heard from “outside” sources that the report is “very powerful” and contains “a lot of devastating things.”