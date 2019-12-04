A new phase of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry begins Wednesday, as the House Judiciary Committee — a panel prone to theatrics and partisan brawls — plans to hear from four constitutional scholars about the historical underpinnings of the process.

The focus is shifting from the House Intelligence Committee, which voted along party lines Tuesday night to approve a 300-page report that concluded that Trump had “compromised national security to advance his personal political interests” and then engaged in an “unprecedented campaign” to prevent Congress from uncovering the truth.

At the heart of Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine in the face of Russian military aggression, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

