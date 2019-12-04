At the heart of Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine in the face of Russian military aggression, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
●House Democrats release report charging that Trump abused his office as impeachment inquiry enters new phase.
●Judiciary panel’s most aggressive members ready to rumble in impeachment probe.
●GOP embraces a debunked Ukraine conspiracy to defend Trump from impeachment.
●Phone call records show frequent contact between Trump personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and White House.
The House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry report | Other key documents related to the inquiry| Who’s involved in the impeachment inquiry
Nunes files lawsuit against CNN for Ukraine story
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has filed a lawsuit against CNN, seeking $435,350,000 in damages and claiming that the news outlet defamed him last month when it published a “demonstrably false hit piece.”
The Nov. 22 story reported that in December 2018, while serving as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes traveled to Vienna and met with Ukrainian former prosecutor general Victor Shokin to discuss digging up dirt on Biden — which Nunes’s complaint says is untrue.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court, alleged violations of Virginia’s law against insults and said CNN reporter Vicky Ward, who wrote the article, and anchor Chris Cuomo, who discussed its details on air, conspired with the network “to boost CNN’s ratings and further the House Democrats’ impeachment ‘inquiry.’”
“In promoting fake news about secret meetings in Vienna with a corrupt former Ukraine prosecutor, CNN pandered to lurid curiosity,” the complaint said.
Read more here.
Judiciary Committee to hear from four constitutional scholars
The spotlight shifts Wednesday to the House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. for a hearing on the historical underpinnings of impeachment.
Four law professors — three chosen by Democrats and one by Republicans — have been summoned to testify on the “constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment” before the 41-member panel.
The three witnesses chosen by Democrats: Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, Stanford University professor Pamela S. Karlan and University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt.
The one invited by Republicans is George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley.
After two weeks of public hearings by the House Intelligence Committee, it will be up to the Judiciary Committee to weigh articles of impeachment against Trump.
Wednesday’s hearing will be similar in format to those held by the Intelligence Committee, with lawyers for the Democrats and Republicans questioning witnesses for an extended period of time before committee members have the opportunity to ask questions in five-minute rounds.
Committee members seek to shape expectations ahead of hearing
Democrats and Republicans on the Judiciary Committee took to morning television Wednesday in an attempt to shape expectations for the panel’s first impeachment hearing.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a staunch defender of Trump, dismissed the planned hearing as a series of “lectures from professors” who have no direct knowledge of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
“It will be the law review coming to life,” Gaetz said on the Fox Business Network during an appearance in which he also claimed the impeachment inquiry “seems to be losing steam by the hour.”
Meanwhile, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) predicted Republicans would seek to create chaos during the proceedings.
“I hope that Republicans don’t treat this as a game, but I am afraid they might,” she said during an appearance on CNN. “We are taking this extremely seriously.”
Trump has full schedule at NATO at Washington focuses on impeachment
As Washington focuses on impeachment, Trump continues to meet with other NATO leaders on Wednesday in London. His schedule at the gathering of the venerable military alliance affords several opportunities to weigh in on what’s happening back home.
Trump has scheduled a news conference shortly after the Judiciary Committee hearing is scheduled to begin. Prior to that, he has several one-on-one meetings with world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
On Tuesday, Trump welcomed the press to witness long stretches of similar meetings and fielded questions on an array of topics, including the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.
Trump is scheduled to leave London shortly after noon Eastern and return to the White House on Wednesday evening.
Republicans ramp up attacks on Nadler ahead of his hearing
Republicans stepped attacks early Wednesday morning on House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), seeking to undermine him in much in the same way they targeted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) when his panel was in the spotlight.
“On January 16, 2017 – days before @realDonaldTrump was even sworn in – Jerry Nadler called his victory in 2016 ‘illegitimate,’ ” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a tweet. “Could Pelosi have chosen anyone more biased to lead Round 2 of this charade??”
Meanwhile, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Martaugh sought to downplay the significance of what was about to unfold in front of Nadler’s committee.
“Today’s ‘hearing’ is pretty much what you’d see on any @MSNBC panel,” he tweeted. “Liberal academics hyperventilating about their hatred of Trump. They’re former Obama & Clinton staffers AND donors. They’ve floated or backed impeachment for years already.”
“All that’s missing is Maddow,” he added, referring to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.