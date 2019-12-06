At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine in the face of Russian military aggression, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump faces 5 p.m. deadline on whether he will participate in remaining Judiciary Committee hearings
Trump faces a 5 p.m. deadline Friday to announce whether he intends to have a lawyer participate in the remaining impeachment proceedings before the House Judiciary Committee.
The White House declined to participate this week in the committee's first hearing, at which four law professors testified about whether Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine amounts to an impeachable offense.
The committee has another hearing scheduled on Monday, at which lawyers for the House Intelligence Committee are slated to present findings from a 300-page report that concluded Trump put his personal political interest above the national interest.
Democrats have said Trump’s decision on whether to participate could affect the timing of a full House vote on impeachment. If he does participate, the proceedings could be extended.
In tweets Thursday, Trump urged the House to impeach him quickly, if Democrats intend to do so, saying he was eager to participate in a trial in the Republican-led Senate.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) gave Trump an ultimatum about participating in a letter addressed to him a week ago.
“In particular, please provide the Committee with notice of whether your counsel intends to participate, specifying which of the privileges your counsel seeks to exercise, no later than 5:00 pm on December 6, 2019,” Nadler wrote. “I look forward to your prompt response.”
Trump to hold small business event Friday afternoon
Trump has only one event on his public schedule Friday: an afternoon roundtable at the White House on small business and “red tape reduction accomplishments.”
He has typically taken questions from reporters at such events and used the occasion to weigh in on impeachment proceedings.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the Roosevelt Room.
Bloomberg says Trump should be impeached
Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, a recent entrant into the Democratic presidential race, said in an interview that is airing Friday that he thinks Trump should be impeached.
“Do you think Trump should be impeached?” Bloomberg was asked by Gayle King, a co-host of “CBS This Morning.”
“I think it’s a very serious thing, but it — and I was before opposed to it but after looking at all of the evidence, I think yes. Sad, but yes,” Bloomberg said.
“What is the biggest thing that troubles you about him?” King asked.
“He does not seem to understand that he is an elected official whose job it is to work for the public rather than for himself,” Bloomberg said.
A clip of the interview was released Thursday by CBS.
Pelosi’s viral clash with reporter inspires trending hashtag, backlash — and merchandise
At the end of a heated exchange with a reporter Thursday morning, Pelosi stared pointedly at the man who had asked her if she hates President Trump and warned him: “Don’t mess with me.”
Within minutes, the contentious moment — initiated by a question from Sinclair Broadcast Group reporter James Rosen — blew up on social media. Soon, Pelosi’s terse declaration had inspired a trending hashtag, “#DontMessWithNancy.”
Videos of her response racked up millions of views, as many, including late show comedians, reveled in what has been described as “a righteous smackdown.” By Thursday night, Pelosi’s team had also capitalized on the buzz, releasing a sweatshirt (yours for $39.00) featuring the biting message.
But much like Pelosi’s past brushes with viral fame, it didn’t take long for the Thursday moment to spark an intense debate over interpretations of the Democratic leader’s actions. In the eyes of her supporters, Pelosi had just delivered a powerful rebuke of a reporter whose question reflected a common GOP attack meant to cast doubt on Democrats’ intentions for pursuing impeachment. But for critics, the outburst marked the latest instance of Pelosi coming “unhinged,” or as Trump himself put it, having “a nervous fit.”
Trump resurrects questions about the whistleblower
In a late-night tweet Thursday, Trump sought to resurrect questions about the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine sparked the impeachment inquiry.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) initially said the whistleblower would testify in a secure setting, but he and other leading Democrats have said for weeks now that such an appearance is no longer necessary, given the number of other witnesses who have corroborated what was in the complaint.
“Where’s the Fake Whistleblower?” Trump asked in his tweet. “Where’s Whistleblower number 2? Where’s the phony informer who got it all wrong?”
In October, a lawyer for the whistleblower said his firm was representing “multiple whistleblowers” whom he did not identify. It’s unclear what role, if any, those individuals have played in the inquiry.
The original whistleblower said his account was based on input from multiple government officials, whom Trump has called “informants.”