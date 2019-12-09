At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Democrats, Republicans seek to shape expectations
Ahead of Monday’s hearings, both Democrats and Republicans sought to shape expectations on television and social media.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said on CNN that she and other Judiciary Committee members were about to hear “a fairly clear cut case where the president himself is the smoking gun,” a reference to Trump’s public statements that he wanted investigations of the Bidens.
Jayapal also chided Trump for not participating in the impeachment proceedings.
“He should come and talk to us,” she said. “He should be transparent with the American people. He should tell us what his defense is, because at this point, with him refusing to come and talk to us, it seems very clear that he has no defense to the facts.”
Meanwhile, Rep. Douglas A. Collins (Ga.), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, went on Twitter to share a quote from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at the time of the Republican-led impeachment of President Bill Clinton.
“In the investigation of the president, fundamental principles which Americans hold dear, privacy, fairness, checks and balances, have been seriously violated,” Pelosi said at the time.
“Sound familiar, Speaker Pelosi?” Collins asked in his tweet. “Your words in 1998 apply best to today’s partisan impeachment scam: an unfair violation of America’s deepest values.”
Democrats, Republicans on Judiciary gird for lengthy hearing on Intelligence findings
Lawyers for the House Intelligence Committee will present the findings of its investigation into Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine Monday in what is expected to be a lengthy and contentious hearing before the House Judiciary Committee — the panel tasked with drafting articles of impeachment against Trump.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to stretch well into the afternoon, if not later. According to an advisory, members will hear 30-minute statements from Berry H. Berke, a Democratic counsel to the committee, and Castor, a Republican counsel.
That will be followed by 45-minute presentations by Goldman, a Democratic counsel to the Intelligence Committee, and Castor, who is also serving as a Republican counsel to the Intelligence Committee.
The Judiciary Committee’s 41 members will then have opportunities to ask questions of Goldman and Castor about the Intelligence Committee’s 300-page report, which accused Trump of compromising national security by putting his personal political interests above the national interest, and a minority report that cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Trump seeks to put focus on school choice
While Capitol Hill will be focused on impeachment on Monday, Trump is seeking to put a spotlight on another issue: school choice.
He has scheduled “a roundtable on empowering families with education choice” at the White House early in the afternoon.
Trump also plans to have lunch Monday with Vice President Pence and is hosting a pair of Christmas receptions, according to a schedule made public by the White House.
Trump fires off dozens of impeachment-related tweets
Trump fired off more than 100 tweets and retweets on Sunday, stretching late into the night, with most of them focused on impeachment.
Shortly after midnight, he shared a 30-second video produced by his reelection campaign in which a string of supporters deride the Democratic-led inquiry as “a scam,” “a bunch of bull,” “a joke,” “a partisan witch hunt” and “a waste of time and tax dollars.”