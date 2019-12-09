The House Judiciary Committee is convening Monday morning for a crucial hearing at which lawyers for Democrats and Republicans plan to make the case for and against the impeachment of President Trump based on his conduct toward Ukraine.

Following opening statements by Judiciary Committee lawyers, lawyers for the House Intelligence Committee — Daniel S. Goldman for the Democrats and Stephen R. Castor for the Republicans — will present evidence from its investigation that yielded a report by Democrats alleging that Trump compromised national security by putting his personal political interests above the national interest.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

