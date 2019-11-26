President Trump is heading to Florida on Tuesday to stage a campaign rally as House investigators pull together a report on his conduct toward Ukraine that will inform the House Judiciary Committee as it weighs articles of impeachment in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a CNN new poll finds that support for impeaching Trump and ousting him from office has remained steady — at 50 percent — following five days of public testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, which ended last week.

Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

●Former White House counsel Donald McGahn must comply with House subpoena, judge rules.

●Investigators scrutinize firm of Rudolph W. Giuliani and donations to Trump super PAC as part of broad probe

●Supreme Court blocks House committee from immediately reviewing Trump’s financial records

AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD