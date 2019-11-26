Impeachment: What you need to read

Here’s what you need to know to understand the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

What’s happening now: The House Intelligence Committee has begun writing a report summarizing its findings in the impeachment inquiry.

The committee held public impeachment hearings Nov. 13-21, with multiple officials appearing for questioning.

This followed closed-door hearings and subpoenaed documents related to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

What happens next: Once the report is completed, proceedings move to the House Judiciary Committee, which could draft specific articles of impeachment, possibly as soon as lawmakers return from the Thanksgiving recess. Here’s a guide to how impeachment works.

How we got here: On the heels of a complaint from a whistleblower, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the beginning of an official impeachment inquiry against President Trump on Sept. 24. Here’s what has happened since then.

