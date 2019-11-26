Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
●Former White House counsel Donald McGahn must comply with House subpoena, judge rules.
●Investigators scrutinize firm of Rudolph W. Giuliani and donations to Trump super PAC as part of broad probe
●Supreme Court blocks House committee from immediately reviewing Trump’s financial records
Trump to stage campaign rally as House Democrats draft report on his Ukraine actions
As House Democrats draft a report on Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine, he plans to head to Florida on Tuesday for a campaign rally.
Trump is scheduled to appear Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla., at a “Keep America Great” rally. He has used previous campaign rallies to air grievances about the impeachment process and the Democrats leading it.
Trump plans to remain in Florida, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, through the long Thanksgiving weekend.
Prior to leaving Washington, he plans to issue pardons to two turkeys — Bread and Butter — in a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House.
During Trump’s travels, House investigators will be busy pulling together a report based on public testimony and private depositions over the last several weeks.
Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said Monday that the report will be forwarded to the Judiciary Committee shortly after Congress returns from Thanksgiving recess next week.
The Judiciary Committee will then decide whether to draft articles of impeachment, which would eventually be considered by the full House. If Trump is impeached, a trial would follow in the Republican-led Senate.
New poll finds steady level of support for ousting Trump
Five days of public hearings hasn’t moved the dial on public support for ousting Trump from the White House, a new poll finds.
Fifty percent of adults say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 43 percent say he should not be, according to a CNN poll conducted by research firm SSRS. Those number are identical to those in a CNN-SSRS October poll.
The finding is at odds with an unsubstantiated claim by Trump on Monday that support for impeachment is “dropping like a rock.”
The poll also finds that more people now believe Trump improperly used his office to gain political advantage than a month ago. That figure has increased to 53 percent from 49 percent in October.
Still more, 56 percent, say Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to launch investigations into the Bidens, a Ukrainian energy company and the 2016 election was more to benefit himself politically than to fight corruption in Ukraine.
The new poll was conducted between Nov. 21 — the final day of public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee — and Nov. 24.
House investigators preparing to release remaining transcripts
House investigators are preparing to release transcripts from the closed-door depositions of two witnesses who did not appear as part of the public hearings in the impeachment inquiry.
Still outstanding are the transcripts of depositions taken of Mark Sandy, an Office of Management and Budget official, and Philip Reeker, the diplomat in charge of U.S. policy for Europe.
Sandy testified earlier this month that the White House decision to freeze nearly $400 million in congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine in mid-July was highly irregular and that senior political appointees in the OMB were unable to provide an explanation for the delay.
Sandy, the deputy associate director for national security programs at OMB, testified that he was instructed to sign the first of several apportionment letters in which budget officials formally instituted the freeze on funds, according to two people familiar with his testimony who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly.
Reeker said during his deposition that he appealed to top State Department leaders to publicly support Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was the target of a conspiracy theory-fueled smear campaign, a person familiar with his testimony said.
Reeker expressed his concerns over the falsehoods about Yovanovitch to David Hale, the third-highest-ranking official in the State Department, and T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, the closest adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door proceedings.
Trump shares assessments of GOP allies in late-night tweets
In a spate of late-night tweets and retweets Monday, Trump highlighted several of his GOP allies sticking up for him, including Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), who claimed in a television interview that Trump was the target of “a partisan political operation designed to take down the president of the United States.”
“What we’re seeing is a president who is being falsely accused each and every day,” Meadows said during an appearance on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox News Business Network.
Meadows argued that Trump had done nothing wrong in part because Ukraine did not launch the political investigations Trump sought.
“Actually, he didn’t get anything from Ukraine,” Meadows said, adding that he thinks top Democrats have been “stunned” by the way Republicans have unified around Trump.