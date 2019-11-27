Democrats are seeking to build a case that Trump leveraged military assistance and an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and a debunked theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Blumenthal says GOP defense of Trump is ‘reprehensible’
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) chided his Republican colleagues Wednesday for continuing to defend Trump and warned that “history will haunt them” if they don’t vote to convict him in a Senate trial.
“They’re continuing to defend the president, and what I find so reprehensible, really, is that they will have to eventually face the facts, and we have a responsibility here that is bigger than any one of us,” Blumenthal said during an interview on CNN. “This is a vote and a process that will be for the history books. History will haunt them, and history would haunt us if we failed to pursue this impeachment proceeding.”
Blumental also decried Republicans who have given credence to “crazy conspiracy theories” pushed by Trump about Ukraine interfering in the 2016 election.
Blumenthal called that “dangerous to our national security” because it gives “additional cover” to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country’s meddling.
RNC chairwoman claims broad support for investigating the Bidens
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel claimed Wednesday that Republican polling data shows wide support for investigating the Bidens.
“Since Democrats are so obsessed with investigations, that’s one the public would actually support!” she said in a morning tweet.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) has said his panel will look into Hunter Biden’s service on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president. Democrats have called that a distraction from Trump’s conduct.
Top Republican on Judiciary says next week’s hearing is a ‘joke’
Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, argued Wednesday that the panel’s hearing next week will not be fair to Trump.
In a morning tweet, Collins said the committee should hear testimony from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who presided over two weeks of public hearings, rather than from legal scholars.
“For Democrats to claim next week’s hearing gives @realDonaldTrump a chance to defend himself is a joke,” Collins tweeted. “Instead of bringing in Adam Schiff under oath, we are bringing in academics whose minds are already set against POTUS to give their opinion on this sham impeachment.”
White House weighs whether to participate in Judiciary proceedings
The White House is weighing whether to participate in next week’s impeachment hearing by the House Judiciary Committee, which has been billed as “an opportunity to discuss the historical and constitutional basis of impeachment.”
In a letter sent to Trump on Tuesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) gave the White House a deadline of 6 p.m. Sunday to let him know if Trump or a lawyer representing him plans to appear at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
“I write to ask if … you and your counsel plan to attend the hearing or make a request to question the witness panel,” Nadler wrote, adding that he is “committed to ensuring a fair and informative process.”
Nadler’s letter also asks that Trump let him know by Sunday who will act as his lawyer during Judiciary Committee proceedings.
Nadler’s committee is preparing to take the baton from the House Intelligence Committee, which held two weeks of public hearings. That panel, chaired by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), is preparing a report that will help inform the Judiciary Committee as it weighs articles of impeachment against Trump in coming weeks.
In his letter to Trump, Nadler said Wednesday’s hearing will “serve as an opportunity to discuss the historical and constitutional basis of impeachment, as well as the Framers’ intent and understanding of terms like ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’ ”
“We will also discuss whether your alleged actions warrant the House’s exercising its authority to adopt articles of impeachment,” he added.
Trump stays in Florida, has no events on public schedule
Following his rally in Sunrise, Fla, on Tuesday night, Trump made the short trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., where he is staying for Thanksgiving.
Trump has no public events on his schedule on Wednesday and has yet to tweet about the impeachment inquiry or any other topics.
Trump tells rally crowd that Democrats are trying to overturn 2016 election
Trump criticized the impeachment inquiry at length during a campaign rally Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla., telling supporters that Democrats are trying to remove him from office because they are afraid they can’t win at the ballot box in 2020.
“The radical Democrats are trying to overturn the last election because they know that they cannot win the next election,” Trump said, prompting chants of, “Four more years!”
Democrats are “pushing that impeachment witch hunt and a lot of bad things are happening to them,” Trump said, contending without evidence that recent polls have brought bad news for Democrats on impeachment. A poll released Tuesday, conducted for CNN by SSRS showed little change in public sentiment about impeachment, with 50 percent of those surveyed saying they favored Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.
Trump went into the specifics of the allegations against him, arguing that he never sought a quid pro quo with Ukraine involving military aid or a White House visit.
“I have never had a direct link between investigations and security assistance. … It means we did zero,” Trump said. “We did nothing wrong.”
And he quoted from last week’s testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who told lawmakers that Trump had said in a phone call that he wanted “nothing” from Zelensky and that there was “no quid pro quo.”
Sondland also testified he believed there had been a quid pro quo “with regard to the requested White House call and the White House meeting.”
Trump says he didn’t direct Giuliani to go to Ukraine
In an interview with former Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly, Trump said he didn’t direct his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to go to Ukraine to pressure the country’s leaders to investigate Biden.
The statement marks Trump’s strongest effort yet to distance himself from the actions of his personal lawyer. It also contrasts with the testimony of multiple witnesses who have said during the impeachment hearings that Trump told them to “go talk to Rudy.”
In the interview, which was posted online Tuesday night, O’Reilly asked Trump what Giuliani was doing in Ukraine on his behalf.
“Well, you have to ask that to Rudy, but Rudy — I don’t, I don’t even know,” Trump replied. “I know he was going to go to Ukraine and I think he canceled a trip. But, you know, Rudy has other clients other than me. I’m one person.”
Later in the interview, O’Reilly again asked Trump whether he had asked Giuliani to go to Ukraine.
“Rudy Giuliani, he’s your personal lawyer,” O’Reilly said. “Giuliani’s your personal lawyer. So you didn’t direct him to go to Ukraine to do anything or put any heat on them?”
“No, I didn’t direct him,” Trump replied. “But he’s a warrior. Rudy’s a warrior. Rudy went. He possibly saw something.”
He added that Giuliani has “done work in Ukraine for years.”
“I mean, that’s what I heard,” Trump said. “I might have even read that someplace. But he’s a good man and he’s an honorable guy and he’s a great crime fighter, corruption fighter.”
Giuliani’s name came up several times in Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelensky, according to a rough transcript released by the White House.
Zelensky told Trump that his assistants had spoken with Giuliani and “we are hoping very much” that he would be able to travel to Ukraine.
According to the rough transcript, Trump repeatedly told Zelensky to work with Giuliani and Attorney General William P. Barr.
“Rudy very much knows what’s happening, and he is a very capable guy,” Trump said, according to the transcript.