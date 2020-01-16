In an interview broadcast Thursday on CNN, Parnas, the Soviet-born former associate of Giuliani, said their shadow campaign in Ukraine was “all about 2020” and that Trump lied when he said he barely knew him.

Parnas, who has been indicted for alleged campaign finance allegations, also said he would be “very willing to testify” in the Senate trial of Trump.

Parnas said that his efforts with Giuliani centered on finding damaging information about Biden that would help Trump’s reelection prospects.

“That was the way everyone viewed it,” Parnas told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “That was the most important thing, for [Trump] to stay on for four years and keep the fight going. I mean, there was no other reason for doing it.”

Parnas described two instances in which he delivered messages to Ukrainian officials suggesting benefits would flow from the White House if Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter, who previously served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Trump and Giuliani have promoted an unfounded theory that Joe Biden, while vice president, tried to stop a corruption investigation of the company to protect his son.

Parnas’s comments echoed those in an interview Wednesday night with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, in which he said Trump knew about his activities.