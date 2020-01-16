John G. Roberts, Jr., chief justice of the United States, is headed to the Senate on Thursday, where he is expected to be sworn in to preside over the historic impeachment trial of President Trump, focused on the president’s conduct toward Ukraine.

Roberts’s arrival is part of a day of ritual and formalities, which will also include the swearing in of senators as jurors. It follows the appointment of seven impeachment managers Wednesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said the trial will get underway “in earnest” next week.

The impeachment charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — center on the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden.

●House delivers historic impeachment case against Trump to Senate.

●Eyeing swift impeachment trial, Trump’s legal team aims to block witnesses and cast doubt on charges.

●Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, used access to Trump’s world to help push shadow Ukraine effort, new documents show.