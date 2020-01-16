The impeachment charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — center on the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden.
●House delivers historic impeachment case against Trump to Senate.
●Eyeing swift impeachment trial, Trump’s legal team aims to block witnesses and cast doubt on charges.
●Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, used access to Trump’s world to help push shadow Ukraine effort, new documents show.
Procedural formalities of trial expected to unfurl on Thursday
The procedural formalities of the Senate trial are expected to begin Thursday at noon with the arrival of the House managers and the reading of the articles of impeachment against Trump.
Roberts, who will preside over the trial, is scheduled to be sworn in at 2 p.m. He in turn will swear in the 100 senators as jurors.
After that, the Senate is expected to recess for a long weekend, returning on Tuesday, following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. McConnell has said the trial will begin “in earnest” upon the Senate’s return.
The length and exact contours of the trial remain unclear.
McConnell has said he has the votes to adopt rules that will put off a decision about calling witnesses until after opening statements from the House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers and an opportunity for senators to submit written questions to both sides.
Democrats are pressing for several witnesses who did not participate in the House impeachment proceedings, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Some Republicans are pushing the idea of a “reciprocity” agreement under which they would get to call the same number of witnesses as Democrats.
The White House signaled Wednesday that it does not expect the trial to last longer than two weeks and contended that acquittal is a foregone conclusion.
Senate expected to pass North American trade deal before turning to formalities of trial
Before being sworn in as jurors, senators on Wednesday are expected to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, sending the major trade legislation to Trump’s desk.
The deal, which updates the North American Free Trade Agreement, has been a major priority for Trump and received widespread bipartisan support in the House.
“We are finally on the threshold of approving this agreement and sending it to President Trump’s desk to become law,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday.
Trump to focus on prayer in schools
As procedural formalities of the trial unfold in the Senate, Trump has planned an event aimed to shore up support among conservative evangelical supporters.
The White House has advertised that Trump will announce “guidance on Constitutional prayer in public schools” during a 2 p.m. event in the Oval Office.
Trump previewed the move at a recent campaign appearance.
“I will be taking action to safeguard students’ and teachers’ First Amendment rights to pray in their schools,” Trump said at an Evangelicals for Trump event in Miami. “They want to take that right along with many other rights.”
Trump has no other public events on his schedule Thursday.
The event on school prayer marks a continuation of Trump’s efforts to focus on other priorities as the impeachment proceedings unfold.
On Wednesday, he signed a partial trade deal with China. The deal, which comes after a protracted standoff between the two nations, commits China to buy an extra $200 billion in American products over the next two years. Many U.S. businesses will continue to face costs from the tariffs that still remain in place.
Parnas says Ukraine shadow campaign was ‘all about 2020’
In an interview broadcast Thursday on CNN, Parnas, the Soviet-born former associate of Giuliani, said their shadow campaign in Ukraine was “all about 2020” and that Trump lied when he said he barely knew him.
Parnas, who has been indicted for alleged campaign finance allegations, also said he would be “very willing to testify” in the Senate trial of Trump.
Parnas said that his efforts with Giuliani centered on finding damaging information about Biden that would help Trump’s reelection prospects.
“That was the way everyone viewed it,” Parnas told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “That was the most important thing, for [Trump] to stay on for four years and keep the fight going. I mean, there was no other reason for doing it.”
Parnas described two instances in which he delivered messages to Ukrainian officials suggesting benefits would flow from the White House if Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter, who previously served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.
Trump and Giuliani have promoted an unfounded theory that Joe Biden, while vice president, tried to stop a corruption investigation of the company to protect his son.
Parnas’s comments echoed those in an interview Wednesday night with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, in which he said Trump knew about his activities.
“He was aware of all my movements,” Parnas said. “I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president.”
The chief justice at first presidential impeachment trial thought it was a political spectacle
As Trump’s trial begins, the spotlight is inevitably turning — just as it did with that of President Andrew Johnson in 1868 — to the chief justice of the United States, who must somehow preside over this very odd, kind-of-sort-of legal process of politicians sitting in judgment of the country’s commander in chief.
In Trump’s trial, it’s John G. Roberts Jr.
In Johnson’s trial, it was Salmon P. Chase.
Chase — not to be confused with Justice Samuel Chase, whose nickname was “Old Bacon Face” — was an extremely serious and pious man. Some of his closest friends could not recall ever seeing him laugh.
