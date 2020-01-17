President Trump prepared Friday to welcome the national college football champions to the White House before heading to Florida for the long weekend as House managers and Trump’s lawyers scrambled to produce legal briefs for his historic impeachment trial.

The Senate trial opened Thursday amid a swirl of new allegations about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, including an assertion from Lev Parnas, a former associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, that Trump knew of Parnas’s role in the effort to dig up dirt in Ukraine that could benefit the president politically.

The impeachment charges center on the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

