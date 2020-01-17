It was in early fall, before the House formally announced an impeachment inquiry, when Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) told his staff: “Gear up.”

At the time, Jones wasn’t sure whether the Senate would even take action on impeachment. But, the former prosecutor said, the evidence was compelling enough for him to want to become an expert on impeachment, legally and historically. He asked his staff to start meeting on the topic, and collect all the research they could for him to read.

The intensive prep work might also have something to do with the fact that a lot of eyes will be on him throughout the Senate’s proceedings. Jones is in an unenviable position, politically speaking.

First, he is a Democrat from a solid red state that has shown considerable support for Trump — more than 62 percent of Alabama voters backed him in the 2016 presidential election. On top of that, the 2020 race for Jones’s Senate seat has been deemed the only true toss-up among all races for Senate seats held by Democrats in this cycle. Former attorney general Jeff Sessions, who used to hold Jones’s seat, is among the Republicans vying for the nomination to face him.

On impeachment though, Jones has stuck with his party. He has said, for example, that he would vote to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton in the Senate trial.