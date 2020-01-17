The impeachment charges center on the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
Trump to welcome LSU Tigers, head to Florida for weekend
Trump plans to welcome the Louisiana State University Tigers to the White House on Friday morning to celebrate the team’s national college football championship, the latest in a series of events designed to show he is continuing to focus on the day-to-day duties of the presidency despite the focus on impeachment on Capitol Hill.
Capping an undefeated season, LSU topped Clemson, 42-25, in the championship game Monday in New Orleans, which Trump attended.
Later Friday, Trump is scheduled to head to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., for the long holiday weekend. While there, he plans to host a fundraiser Friday night for a group that provides money for his campaign, the Republican National Committee and state Republican parties.
Next week, while his trial gets underway in earnest in the Senate, Trump is scheduled to head to the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland.
“I’m going to be going to Davos,” Trump told reporters Wednesday following a White House ceremony honoring Religious Freedom Day. “I’ll be meeting the biggest business leaders.”
Both sides have busy weekend ahead as they prepare briefs
While the Senate is in recess until Tuesday, the House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers are expected to be working around the clock over the long holiday weekend to prepare legal briefs central to the trial.
A trial brief from House managers is due Saturday at 5 p.m. Trump’s team is due to present a brief by noon on Monday. If House managers want to file a rebuttal brief, that is due by noon on Tuesday.
The impeachment trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday afternoon with debate over a resolution that will dictate the rules of the proceedings. Among the issues to be decided: how long each side will be given to present its case and how long senators will be given to present questions.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected to try to force a vote on calling witnesses, but Republicans appear united in delaying decisions on that front until after the early stages of the trial unfold.
Opening statements from both sides are expected later in the week.
U.S. judge’s delay may help Trump dodge subpoena for his federal tax returns, House Democrats say
A federal judge in Washington has announced he would delay ruling on the Trump administration’s request to toss out a lawsuit that would force the government to turn over the president’s tax returns.
According to a newly released court transcript, House Democrats objected, saying the judge’s hesitation makes it more likely Trump will be able to run out the clock and dodge a congressional subpoena for the records until well after the November election.
In a terse order Tuesday following a telephone conference with the parties in the case, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden said he would not rule in the matter until an appeals court decides whether to uphold another judge’s order that former Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn must comply with a House subpoena to testify in Congress’s impeachment probe.
McFadden said the White House raised similar claims in both cases that it enjoys absolute immunity from lawsuits by Congress to enforce oversight demands, according to a transcript of the call released Thursday.
How the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrat is approaching impeachment
It was in early fall, before the House formally announced an impeachment inquiry, when Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) told his staff: “Gear up.”
At the time, Jones wasn’t sure whether the Senate would even take action on impeachment. But, the former prosecutor said, the evidence was compelling enough for him to want to become an expert on impeachment, legally and historically. He asked his staff to start meeting on the topic, and collect all the research they could for him to read.
The intensive prep work might also have something to do with the fact that a lot of eyes will be on him throughout the Senate’s proceedings. Jones is in an unenviable position, politically speaking.
First, he is a Democrat from a solid red state that has shown considerable support for Trump — more than 62 percent of Alabama voters backed him in the 2016 presidential election. On top of that, the 2020 race for Jones’s Senate seat has been deemed the only true toss-up among all races for Senate seats held by Democrats in this cycle. Former attorney general Jeff Sessions, who used to hold Jones’s seat, is among the Republicans vying for the nomination to face him.
On impeachment though, Jones has stuck with his party. He has said, for example, that he would vote to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton in the Senate trial.
Pence seeks a ‘profile in courage’ from Senate Democrats
Vice President Pence is urging Senate Democrats to be a “profile in courage” and side with Republicans in acquitting Trump.
In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal published Thursday night, Pence retold the story of President Andrew Johnson’s impeachment and highlighted the decision of Sen. Edmund G. Ross of Kansas to break with the Republican Party and vote to acquit Johnson.
Turning to Trump’s impeachment trial, Pence argued that a “true profile in courage” would be “a Senate Democrat willing to stand up and reject a partisan impeachment passed by the Democrat-controlled House.”
“The question naturally arises: Who, among the Senate Democrats, will stand up to the passions of their party this time?” Pence wrote. “Who will stand up against ‘legislative mob rule’ and for the rule of law? Who will be the 2020 Profile in Courage?”
Giuliani associate points to Pence snub as Ukraine pressure point
Parnas said he arrived for his May meeting in Kyiv with a top aide to Ukraine’s president-elect, Volodymyr Zelensky, with a clear directive from Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer: Unless Zelensky announced an investigation into Biden, one of Trump’s possible 2020 rivals, his country’s relationship with the United States would sour.
Among the consequences he threatened, Parnas said in interviews this week: that Vice President Pence’s expected attendance at Zelensky’s inauguration later that month — a high-level recognition that the Ukrainians urgently sought — would be canceled.
When Ukrainians were unresponsive, Parnas said he relayed the bad news to Giuliani. “Okay, they’ll see,” the president’s lawyer responded, Parnas told MSNBC.
The very next day, Trump instructed Pence to cancel his trip to Ukraine for Zelensky’s inauguration, according to a whistleblower complaint and congressional testimony from one of Pence’s own aides.
Impeachment trial will test Democratic senators with higher ambitions
More than half of the five top-polling candidates competing in the Iowa Democratic caucuses are preparing to close out the campaign exactly where they never hoped to be — 1,000 miles away on the floor of the U.S. Senate, acting as jurors in the impeachment trial of Trump.
The situation will put to a test the operations that Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have put together in the state, as they are forced to temporarily abandon the face-to-face campaigns that define Iowa politics and instead lean heavily on surrogates, campaign staff and ads.
Warren plans to send her husband and supporters such as former housing secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), while Klobuchar has announced she will dispatch her husband and daughter Abigail, along with Minnesota and Iowa politicians who have endorsed her. Sanders is also expected to dispatch supporters to campaign in his stead.
The two other top candidates in the Feb. 3 caucuses besides Sanders and Warren — Biden and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg — are positioning themselves to capitalize on their rivals’ absence. Both have planned a heavy schedule in the state while their rivals are away.