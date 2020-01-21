The impeachment charges center on the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
●White House calls for Trump acquittal in ‘rigged’ impeachment as Senate prepares for quick trial.
●Trump’s lawyers, Senate GOP allies work privately to ensure former national security adviser John Bolton does not testify publicly.
●Republicans rally behind Trump as Senate impeachment trial begins.
The Senate impeachment trial process | The impeachment managers | Which senators support removing Trump | Trump’s legal team brief | House Democrats response
Schumer takes issue with compressed opening arguments
Schumer took issue Tuesday with McConnell’s plan for opening arguments to be compressed into just two days, arguing that would lead to arguments being presented well into the night when few Americans are watching.
“His resolution creates a trial that is rushed, with as little evidence as possible and done in the dark of night,” Schumer said during an appearance on MSNBC. “Why are they trying to do things at 2 in the morning? … If their case is so strong, why are they afraid to present it in the light of day.”
More broadly, Schumer accused McConnell of “totally, totally, totally going along with Trump’s coverup hook, line and sinker.”
He argued that a “farce” of a trial would embolden Trump and future presidents to engage in more misconduct.
“I worry about what this president will do in the next 10 months and what future presidents will do,” Schumer said. “This is very serious stuff and to not have a fair trial is wrong.”
Senators gird for spirited debate Tuesday on trial rules
Senators are girding for a spirited debate over the rules that will guide Trump’s historic impeachment trial after it resumes at 1 p.m.
McConnell’s organizing resolution, which he circulated late Monday afternoon, offers each side 24 hours to make its opening arguments, starting on Wednesday but compressed into two session days.
Under McConnell’s proposal, senators will be allowed 16 hours to question the opposing sides after House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers make their cases.
After that, the sides will debate for a maximum of four hours on whether to consider subpoenaing witnesses or documents at all, followed by a vote on whether to do so. If a majority of senators agree, then there will probably be motions from both sides to call various witnesses, with subsequent votes on issuing subpoenas.
On Tuesday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected to move to amend the rule package to allow for witnesses and documents at the front end of the trial. On Monday, he called McConnell’s proposal “a national disgrace.”
A simple majority of senators — 51 votes— is needed to approve the resolution and other motions in the Republican-controlled Chamber.
Schiff says calling Hunter Biden would be ‘illegitimate abuse of the trial’
Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), one of the seven House impeachment managers, pushed back in an interview broadcast Tuesday against Republican suggestions that Hunter Biden should be called as a witness in the impeachment trial.
Some GOP senators have suggested if Democrats get to call witnesses they want — including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — Republicans should be able to call the Bidens. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president.
“Hunter Biden … can’t tell us anything about whether the president withheld military aid, whether he withheld that aid to coerce Ukraine to conduct political investigations or why he wouldn’t meet with the president of Ukraine,” Schiff told CBS. “The only purpose in putting him on their list is they wish to trade material witnesses like Mr. Bolton and Mulvaney and others for other ones that will allow them to continue to attack a political opponent. That’s an illegitimate abuse of the trial.”
Eight House allies to aid Trump legal team
The White House announced late Monday that eight of the president’s most ardent House Republican defenders would join the impeachment team in an adjunct capacity to “help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta.”
One of them, Rep. Douglas A. Collins (Ga.), went on the offense Tuesday morning against Democrats, claiming their characterization of McConnell’s proposed trial rules as a “coverup” amounts to the “height of a temper tantrum.”
During an appearance on Fox News, Collins also argued that Democrats are primarily interested in imposing “the stain” of impeachment on Trump to aid their fortunes in the November election.
“They’re talking about it more as a political stain,” Collins aid.
The other GOP lawmakers aiding Trump are Reps. Mike Johnson (La.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Debbie Lesko (Ariz.), Mark Meadows (N.C.), John Ratcliffe (Tex.), Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) and Lee Zeldin (N.Y.).
“Throughout this process, these Members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
The House asked Trump to participate, but he declined to have lawyers represent him in impeachment proceedings before the House Judiciary Committee.
Trump trumpets American ‘prosperity’ 4,000 miles from Washington
DAVOS, Switzerland — Trump trumpeted what he called “America’s extraordinary propserity” on his watch, taking credit for a soaring stock market, low unemployment and a “blue collar boom” in jobs and income, in a presidential turn on the world stage also meant to make impeachment proceedings in Washington look small.
Trump ran through economic statistics with a salesman’s delivery, crowing about growth during his three years in office that he said bested his predecessors and defied his skeptics.
“America is thriving, America is flourishing and yes, America is winning again like never before,” Trump told an audience of billionaires, world leaders and figures from academia, media and the kind of international organizations and think tanks for whom Trump’s “America First” nationalism is anathema.
Trump is making his second visit to the World Economic Forum, which for its 50th anniversary this year is focusing on climate change and sustainability. A sign at the entrance to the press center notes that paint for this year’s installation was made from seaweed, and carpets from recycled fishing nets. The Trump administration is withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement.
Read more here.