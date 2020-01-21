Senators are girding for a spirited debate Tuesday over the rules that will guide the impeachment trial of President Trump — just the third in history of a U.S. president — focused on his conduct toward Ukraine.

When it reconvenes, the Chamber will take up a resolution proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that seeks a swift trial. Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), have panned the proposal, arguing it is part of an effort to “cover up” Trump’s dealings.

The impeachment charges center on the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

●White House calls for Trump acquittal in ‘rigged’ impeachment as Senate prepares for quick trial.

●Trump’s lawyers, Senate GOP allies work privately to ensure former national security adviser John Bolton does not testify publicly.

●Republicans rally behind Trump as Senate impeachment trial begins.