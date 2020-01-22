President Trump said at a news conference Wednesday in Switzerland that he “can live either way” with the Senate’s decision on whether to call witnesses for his historic impeachment trial.

His comments came as House managers prepared to open a three-day presentation of their case for impeachment of Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The crux of the House case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a political rival, as well as his son Hunter Biden.

