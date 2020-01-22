The crux of the House case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a political rival, as well as his son Hunter Biden.
●Senate adopts ground rules for impeachment trial, delaying a decision on witnesses until after much of the proceedings.
●Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. admonishes impeachment lawyers, telling them to “remember where they are.”
●Senate Democrats privately consider witness trade in impeachment trial.
●With his mind on impeachment, Trump prepares to wrap up Davos visit with foreign policy focus.
Trump shares trial assessments of GOP senators, other allies
Trump returned to Twitter to highlight the views of his allies, including Republican senators, in a spate of tweets and retweets focused on impeachment.
Among those he shared was an assessment of the performance of House managers in Tuesday’s trial proceedings by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.).
“If you have the facts, you bang the facts,” Cruz said. “If you have the law, you bang the law. If you don’t have either, you bang the table. Today, we’ve seen a whole lot of table banging.”
Trump campaign chairman says impeachment trial is ‘boring’
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale argued Wednesday that the impeachment process has further diminished the public’s view of Congress and that most voters aren’t paying attention.
“They just see this as theater, and it’s boring,” Parscale said during an appearance on Fox News. “It’s like watching paint dry.”
Trump says he can ‘live either way’ on witnesses
Trump said Wednesday that he “can live either way” with the Senate’s decision about whether to call witnesses at his impeachment trial, but argued that testimony by former national security adviser John Bolton could pose several concerns.
During a meandering news conference in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said he had “great respect” for the Senate and would follow the lead of the senators on whether to include witnesses.
At one point, Trump asserted he would “rather go the long way” on a trial, seemingly contradicting comments in a television interview earlier Wednesday in which he said he would like to see an “acquittal fairly quickly.”
As part of his claim that he wanted a full trial, Trump said such a trial would presumably include an interview with Bolton and that he would like for Bolton to testify. But Trump said he opposed Bolton’s testimony for various reasons, including that Bolton left the administration on bad terms.
“You don’t like people testifying when they didn’t leave on good terms,” Trump said, after arguing that there were also national security reasons to keep him from testifying.
Trump also praised one of his personal lawyers, Rudolph W. Giuliani, calling him a “high quality person,” and said Giuliani was not on his impeachment defense team because it could pose a potential conflict.
“He could be a witness at some point,” Trump said of Giuliani, who has been active in seeking damaging information on the Bidens from Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Trump denigrated House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), one of the impeachment managers.
“He’s a sleazebag,” Trump said. “Everybody knows that.”
Asked whether he agrees with the view of Alan Dershowitz, one of his impeachment lawyers, that abuse of power cannot be an impeachable offense, Trump gave an equivocal answer.
“It depends,” he said.
House managers poised to begin three-day presentation
House impeachment managers are poised Wednesday to begin a three-day presentation of their case for impeachment of Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political rival.
The Senate trial is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. Under rules adopted by the Senate early Wednesday morning after a marathon session, both the House managers and Trump’s lawyers will have 24 hours to present their cases, spread over three days.
On Tuesday, Republicans turned back repeated Democratic efforts to subpoena documents and witnesses that the Democrats insisted would be key in proving whether Trump abused the powers of the presidency when he asked Ukraine for political investigations.
Under the rule adopted by the Senate along party lines, decisions about witnesses will be delayed until after both sides make their presentations and senators have a chance to submit written questions.
Trump says he would like an ‘acquittal fairly quickly’
Trump said he would like to see an “acquittal fairly quickly” in his Senate trial during a television interview Wednesday in which he also called the Democrats pressing the case against him “totally nuts.”
“These people are crazy. They have gone totally nuts,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox Business Network from Davos, Switzerland, where he has been attending the World Economic Forum as his impeachment trial plays out in Washington.
Asked what the best outcome for him would be for him, Trump said, “I guess acquittal fairly quickly.”
He resurrected some criticisms of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).
“I call her Nervous Nancy for a reason. She doesn’t know what the hell is happening,” Trump said of Pelosi.
He referred to Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, as “Shifty Schiff,” and called him “a fraud” and “a corrupt politician.”
Trump also repeated some now-familiar talking points defending his conduct toward Ukraine, including that military aid was eventually delivered and that he makes no explicit linkage in his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky between the aid and investigations he sought.
Trump says he watched some of his impeachment trial in Switzerland
Trump said Wednesday that he had watched some of his impeachment trial on Tuesday while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“I did. I did. I watched some of it last night,” Trump said during an interview on CNBC. “I had a busy day yesterday, as you know. … And we had the speech and we had lots of meetings with different leaders, including Pakistan and others. Other countries. In addition to businessmen all over the place. But I did get to see some of it. It’s a hoax. It’s a total hoax.”
Trump also praised the work of his legal team.
“I think the team was really good. And the facts are all on our side,” Trump said. “The Republican Party has never been this unified.”