The crux of the House case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival, as well as his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president.
●Democrats scale back their language as Trump and GOP press ahead with attacks on the Senate impeachment trial.
●Former vice president Joe Biden says he refuses to be part of an impeachment witness deal.
●Gordon Sondland plugs away in Brussels while playing a central role in Trump’s impeachment trial.
The Senate impeachment trial process | The impeachment managers |Which senators support removing Trump | Trump’s legal team brief | House Democrats’ response
Gallego pushes back on Trump claim about Obama withholding aid
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) pushed back Wednesday on an argument being advanced by Trump and other Republicans that Trump’s actions were not an aberration since President Barack Obama also withheld aid from foreign countries.
In his morning tweets, Trump stated that Democrats “are refusing to state that the Obama Administration withheld aid from many countries including Ukraine, Pakistan, Philippines, Egypt, Honduras, & Mexico.”
Gallego went on Twitter shortly afterward to respond.
“Except Obama withheld aid in the interest of the country not for self interest,” he tweeted. “He also did it openly, not using a shifty lawyer and two Ukrainians with a business called ‘Fraud Guaranteed.’ ”
Gallego was referring to Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and two of his associates, who helped him try to dig up dirt on the Bidens in Ukraine. One of the associates ran a security firm called Fraud Guarantee.
A central issue in the impeachment trial is the withholding of nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine at a time when Trump was pressing its president for investigations that could benefit him politically.
After record day on Twitter, Trump offers fresh batch of assessments of Senate trial
Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday, offering a fresh spate of assessments of the Senate trial, some from himself and some from political allies.
In his tweets, Trump claimed Schiff’s presentation on Wednesday was “loaded with lies and misrepresentations” and that the proceedings were “unfair & corrupt.”
Trump also quoted several conservative commentators, including Rush Limbaugh, who accused Schiff of “manufacturing things,” according to one of Trump’s tweets.
Trump’s latest batch came a day after he tweeted a record 142 times in a single day, according to Factbase, an organization that tracks the president’s Twitter activity, among other things.
Some of Trump’s new tweets misrepresented what has occurred.
“The Democrat House would not give us lawyers, or not one witness, but now demand that the Republican Senate produce the witnesses that the House never sought, or even asked for?” Trump tweeted. “They had their chance, but pretended to rush. Most unfair & corrupt hearing in Congressional history!”
In fact, Trump’s lawyers were not permitted to participate in impeachment proceedings in front of the House Intelligence Committee but turned down an invitation to participate once the process reached the House Judiciary Committee.
Several of the new witnesses that Democrats would like to call in the Senate trial declined to participate in the House proceedings, with some defying subpoenas.
Crow says ‘ultimate judge’ of how seriously GOP is taking trial will be votes on witnesses, documents
Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), one of the seven House impeachment managers, said Thursday that “the ultimate judge” of how seriously Republican senators are taking the impeachment trial will be how they vote on hearing witnesses and subpoenaing documents from the Trump administration.
“We’re going to see here in the coming days what happens with witnesses, with documents,” Crow said during an appearance on MSNBC. “That’s going to be the ultimate judge of serious they’re taking this, or whether or not they’re just going to be a rubber stamp for the president.”
Senate Democrats sought unsuccessfully this week to amend the trial rules to guarantee certain witnesses and documents. Under the rules that were adopted, those decisions will take place after both the House managers and lawyers for Trump make presentations and senators have an opportunity to submit written questions to both sides.
Crow argued that the materials Democrats are seeking will come out eventually.
“This stuff is going to come out, whether it’s in books, whether it’s in movies, whether it’s in some future administration that releases these records, it’s going to come out,” he said. “So the question right now in front of everybody is whether or not they want it to come out now when it matters the most, during this trial, and what side of history they want to be on.”
Trump to address RNC meeting at his golf resort in Florida
As his impeachment trial continues in Washington, Trump is heading to Florida on Thursday to address the winter meeting of the Republican National Committee, which is being held at his family’s golf resort in Doral.
Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 6 p.m. He plans to leave the White House shortly before 3 p.m. Trump often stops to talk to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn. He has no other public events scheduled on Thursday.
Trump had angled to host the leaders of the Group of Seven — the world’s largest economies — at Trump National Doral Miami this year. But he abandoned that effort after the idea drew rebukes by lawmakers in both parties because foreign governments would be spending money at the resort.
Trump’s trip to Florida comes a day after his return from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
House managers plan to focus on abuse-of-power charge as they begin second day of arguments
House managers, led by Schiff, plan to begin the second day of their opening arguments against Trump by focusing on alleged abuse of power, one of the two articles of impeachment approved last month by the House.
The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for the trial at 1 p.m. House managers have been allotted a total of 24 hours over three days to make their presentation, which is expected to stretch into Friday.
During Wednesday’s arguments, Schiff and other House managers sought to convince senators that Trump’s conduct left no other remedy than removal from office.
“Ultimately, the question for you is whether the president’s undisputed actions require the removal of the 45th president of the United States from office because he abused his office and the public trust by using his power for personal gain, by seeking illicit foreign assistance in his reelection,” Schiff said. “If this conduct is not impeachable, then nothing is.”
Trump’s defense has also been allotted 24 hours over three days to make its opening arguments. That is expected to begin on Saturday and continue early next week. Senators are scheduled to take Sunday off.
Cornyn highlights WSJ editorial saying Trump acted legally
As House managers prepared to present a second day of opening arguments, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), who is sitting as a juror, highlighted a Wall Street Journal editorial that contended Trump had acted “in a legal manner.”
“It cannot be a legitimate basis to impeach a President for acting in a legal manner that may also be politically advantageous,” Cornyn tweeted, quoting the Journal editorial. “Such a standard would be cause for the impeachment of virtually every President, past, present, and future.”
Fueled in part by backlash to impeachment, big-money groups aligned with Senate GOP raised $68.3 million
The big-money groups aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised $68.3 million in 2019, a record sum for a non-election year that reflected donors’ support for Senate Republicans because of the impeachment, judicial appointments and the 2020 elections, officials said Thursday.
The constellation of groups allied with McConnell (R-Ky.) entered 2020 with $68.1 million — a larger cash reserve than in previous cycles, according to totals provided to The Washington Post.
The majority of the money raised in 2019 came in the latter half of the year, particularly in the final two months, largely spurred by the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, officials said.
“The enthusiasm among our donors is higher than I’ve ever seen it before, and I’ve been at this for a decade now,” said Steven Law, president and chief executive of Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with McConnell and Senate Republicans.
Read more here.
Joe Biden looms large in Senate impeachment trial while campaigning to win Iowa caucuses
Biden is campaigning in Iowa to unseat Trump. But the former vice president’s presence is being keenly felt in Washington, where Senate Democrats on Wednesday firmly quashed the idea that testimony by Biden and his son Hunter could be swapped for that of GOP witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.
“I think that’s off the table,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said of a proposal to trade testimony of Hunter Biden for that of former national security adviser John Bolton. “First of all, the Republicans have the right to bring in any witness they want. They haven’t wanted to. And that trade is not on the table.”
The dust-up shows just how much of an impact the trial could have on Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race in the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses with a suddenly resurgent Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). The behind-the-scenes discussions also illuminated the two-front war that Biden singularly faces as he simultaneously competes with other Democratic candidates for the nomination and against Trump and a Republican Party that have embraced unfounded arguments to discredit Biden and his son.
Read more here.