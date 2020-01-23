House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), plan to begin the second day of their opening arguments against President Trump by focusing on alleged abuse of power, one of the two articles of impeachment approved last month by the House.

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene Thursday afternoon for the historic trial — only the third of a sitting U.S. president — focused on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine. The Democratic-led House has also charged Trump with obstruction of Congress. Trump’s defense is expected to begin its presentation on Saturday.

The crux of the House case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival, as well as his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president.

●Democrats scale back their language as Trump and GOP press ahead with attacks on the Senate impeachment trial.

●Former vice president Joe Biden says he refuses to be part of an impeachment witness deal.

●Gordon Sondland plugs away in Brussels while playing a central role in Trump’s impeachment trial.