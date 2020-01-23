Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), one of the seven House impeachment managers, said Thursday that “the ultimate judge” of how seriously Republican senators are taking the impeachment trial will be how they vote on hearing witnesses and subpoenaing documents from the Trump administration.

“We’re going to see here in the coming days what happens with witnesses, with documents,” Crow said during an appearance on MSNBC. “That’s going to be the ultimate judge of serious they’re taking this, or whether or not they’re just going to be a rubber stamp for the president.”

Senate Democrats sought unsuccessfully this week to amend the trial rules to guarantee certain witnesses and documents. Under the rules that were adopted, those decisions will take place after both the House managers and lawyers for Trump make presentations and senators have an opportunity to submit written questions to both sides.

Crow argued that the materials Democrats are seeking will come out eventually.