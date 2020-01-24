The crux of the House case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival, as well as his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of Burisma, an Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president.
●Democrats detail abuse-of-power charge against Trump as Republicans complain of repetitive arguments.
●Trump, Democrats keep their distance as GOP moderates face crucial impeachment votes.
●Mitch McConnell doesn’t care what you think. He just wants to win.
Trump complains his defense team will present during ‘Death Valley in T.V.’
Trump complained Friday that his defense team is scheduled to begin its presentation on Saturday, which he characterized as “Death Valley in T.V.”
“After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.,” he said amid a spate of morning tweets.
Trump was referring to Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, the top Democrat in the chamber.
House managers to turn to obstruction-of-Congress charge
House impeachment managers plan to turn their attention to the obstruction-of-Congress charge against Trump on Friday on the third and final day of their opening arguments in the historic Senate trail.
That charge stems from the White House’s stonewalling of the House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine. The second article of impeachment charges that Trump directed administration officials not to cooperate with the inquiry and defied lawful subpoenas for documents key to the case.
On Thursday, the seven Democrats prosecuting the case against Trump laid out the heart of their abuse-of-power case against Trump, charging that his efforts to pressure Ukraine into political investigations were precisely what the nation’s founders wanted to guard against when they empowered Congress to remove a president from office.
After the House managers wrap up their presentation on Friday, Trump’s lawyers will be given 24 hours to make a presentation, starting Saturday.
The Senate may only come in for a few hours Saturday morning rather then spending a full day on the trial. That’s in part because Trump did not want much of his defense to be aired on a Saturday, when the public may be focused on weekend plans rather than the news, according to a GOP official who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversations.
After Trump’s lawyers wrap up their presentation early next week, senators will have an opportunity to submit questions to both sides in writing. Following that, debate will turn to whether to call witness and subpoena documents.
Trump shares a spate of tweets panning the House managers
Trump shared a fresh batch of tweets Friday morning with his 71.5 million Twitter followers, most offering his and his allies’ takes on how the impeachment trial is going.
“On Tuesday, all day, we heard the same stories, same videos. On Wednesday, all day the same stories, same videos,” Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) was quoted as saying in one tweet.
In another tweet that Trump shared, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said that the House managers had “insulted the President, his counsel, and the Senate itself.”
“I am taking notes and am unimpressed,” Lee said.
In yet another tweet shared by Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Schiff has a doctrine: “If at first you don’t succeed, lie, lie again.”
Schumer says Democrats still have ‘a shot’ at getting witnesses
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) expressed optimism Friday that Democrats will be able to court enough GOP senators to vote in favor of calling several witnesses and subpoenaing documents relevant to Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.
“I think we’ve got a shot, I do,” Schumer said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
The Senate is expected to vote on whether to include witnesses and documents after House managers and Trump’s lawyers wrap up opening arguments and senators get a chance to post written questions to both sides.
Assuming all 47 members of the Democratic caucus vote together, they will need four Republicans to join them.
In recent days, several Republicans have said publicly that they don’t think it will be necessary to hear from any witnesses.
Schumer pointed to public polling showing majorities of Americans in favor of what he is trying to accomplish.
“I’ve been pleasantly and strongly surprised how much support this is getting,” he said. “Truth matters to Americans, and getting all the facts matter to Americans. ... You can win these fights.”
Trump to address antiabortion protesters as Senate trial continues
As his Senate trial unfolds on Capitol Hill, Trump plans to travel Friday afternoon to the Mall in Washington, where he is slated to become the first president to speak in person to antiabortion protesters at the March for Life rally, an annual gathering to mark the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.
Trump is expected to speak between noon and 1 p.m., before attendees begin their annual march from the Mall to the Supreme Court.
Trump tweeted about the event early Friday morning, quoting Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, saying, “We have never had a President of the United States actually come in person to the March for Life.”
“But now you do!” Trump said in his own words. “See you later Jeanne.”
Later Friday afternoon, Trump is scheduled to address a group of mayors at the White House. The U.S. Conference of Mayors is holding its annual winter meeting in Washington this week.
Trump’s legal team contradicts DOJ position on subpoenas, House lawyers tell appeals court
House lawyers told a federal appeals court late Thursday that arguments put forth by Trump’s legal team in the Senate trial this week contradict the Justice Department’s position in two pending cases over witness testimony and evidence.
The lawyers for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to rule quickly on the pair of separation-of-powers cases, which they said could affect the Senate proceedings.
House Democrats went to court seeking testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn and access to secret grand jury evidence from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation. Justice Department attorneys have urged the appeals court to stay out of what they say are political disputes between Congress and the White House.
But at the Senate trial this week, Trump’s lawyers criticized House Democrats for moving too swiftly to impeach the president without allowing the courts to rule on the congressional subpoenas.
Trump shares Hannity’s assessment that Senate trial is a ‘SNOOZEFEST’
Trump returned to Twitter late on Thursday night to share clips of Fox News’s Sean Hannity criticizing the Senate trial as boring and repetitive — talking points that have increasingly been embraced by Republicans.
Graphics displayed on the screen as Hannity spoke included “SNOOZEFEST” and “HOURS AND HOURS OF SCHIFF.”
“The TV ratings are horrific,” Hannity said of the Senate trial in one of the clips. “American people are tuning out loudly.”