House impeachment managers plan to turn their attention to the obstruction-of-Congress charge against Trump on Friday on the third and final day of their opening arguments in the historic Senate trail.

That charge stems from the White House’s stonewalling of the House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine. The second article of impeachment charges that Trump directed administration officials not to cooperate with the inquiry and defied lawful subpoenas for documents key to the case.

On Thursday, the seven Democrats prosecuting the case against Trump laid out the heart of their abuse-of-power case against Trump, charging that his efforts to pressure Ukraine into political investigations were precisely what the nation’s founders wanted to guard against when they empowered Congress to remove a president from office.

After the House managers wrap up their presentation on Friday, Trump’s lawyers will be given 24 hours to make a presentation, starting Saturday.

The Senate may only come in for a few hours Saturday morning rather then spending a full day on the trial. That’s in part because Trump did not want much of his defense to be aired on a Saturday, when the public may be focused on weekend plans rather than the news, according to a GOP official who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversations.