In a late-night tweet Friday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) seized on a recording in which Trump is allegedly heard demanding the firing of then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to renew his call for witnesses in the trial.

“The tape today that came out about Ambassador Yovanovitch shows exactly why we need to make everything public and why we need documents and witnesses,” Schumer said in a tweet.

Under rules adopted this week, the Senate has delayed a decision on whether to call witnesses and to subpoena documents relevant to Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine until after both House managers and Trump’s lawyers make presentations, and senators have an opportunity to submit questions to both sides.

Democrats have argued the trial will amount to a “coverup” without witnesses and documents while many Republicans have said they see them as unnecessary.

The recording obtained by ABC News is reportedly from a private dinner with top Trump donors in April 2018.

“Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it,” Trump is heard saying, according to ABC News, which said it reviewed the tape.

The recording, which The Washington Post has not independently verified, appears to corroborate an account of the night by Lev Parnas, a former associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani. In a recent interview, Parnas said he told Trump that evening that Yovanovitch was working against him.

In his tweet, Schumer also included a clip of his Friday night appearance on MSNBC in which he chastised Trump for ousting Yovanovitch.