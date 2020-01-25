The crux of House Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival, as well as his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.
Trump’s lawyers are expected to argue that the president was justified in seeking the investigation because of a history of corruption involving the company and that he committed no crimes.
Trump defense team to begin presentation after three days of opening arguments from House managers
Trump’s legal team is scheduled to begin its opening arguments at 10 a.m. Saturday in an abbreviated session of the Senate trial.
Sekulow, Trump’s personal attorney and a member of his trial defense team, told reporters Friday that the team will spend a few hours outlining the defense case on Saturday but save much of it until Monday.
“Next week is when you’ll see the full presentation,” Sekulow said.
Trump signaled Friday that he didn’t want to see his lawyers to deliver the bulk of the defense case on a Saturday, saying in a tweet that Saturdays are considered “Death Valley in T.V.”
The defense team’s presentation comes a day after House prosecutors finished their three-day opening presentation, arguing that Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine reflected a dangerous reflex toward political expediency and a lack of character that will backfire on Republicans if they do not help remove him from office.
Trump’s lawyers plan to argue that he did not receive due process in the House and that the alleged conduct does not amount to an impeachable offense.
But Cipollone, the White House counsel, and Sekulow, also plan to use their time to target Biden and his son, Hunter, according to multiple GOP officials familiar with the strategy, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private meetings. Trump’s allies believe that if they can argue that the president had a plausible reason for requesting the Biden investigation in Ukraine, they can both defend him against the impeachment charges and gain the bonus of undercutting a political adversary.
The Biden campaign has already condemned the strategy.
“Donald Trump is so terrified of facing Joe Biden that he became the only president in American history to attempt to coerce a foreign nation into lying about a political rival,” spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.
Trump has no public events planned as defense team opens presentation
As his defense team begins its presentation, Trump has no public events on his schedule on Saturday. According to the White House, he plans to remain in Washington.
Trump highlights assessments of political allies
Trump continued Friday night to use Twitter to highlight assessments of his political allies about how the trial is going.
Among those whose tweets were shared by Trump was Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who was highly critical of Schiff, the lead impeachment manager.
“36 hours of ad hominem attacks by Schiff et al can’t erase the irony that the Democrats are doing exactly what they accuse @realDonaldTrump of doing — abusing government to go after their political rival,” Paul tweeted.
In another tweet shared by Trump, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) accused House Democrats of “political showmanship” and urged senators to “end this quick and move on to what matters.”
Schumer seizes on alleged Trump recording to renew call for witnesses, documents
In a late-night tweet Friday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) seized on a recording in which Trump is allegedly heard demanding the firing of then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to renew his call for witnesses in the trial.
“The tape today that came out about Ambassador Yovanovitch shows exactly why we need to make everything public and why we need documents and witnesses,” Schumer said in a tweet.
Under rules adopted this week, the Senate has delayed a decision on whether to call witnesses and to subpoena documents relevant to Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine until after both House managers and Trump’s lawyers make presentations, and senators have an opportunity to submit questions to both sides.
Democrats have argued the trial will amount to a “coverup” without witnesses and documents while many Republicans have said they see them as unnecessary.
The recording obtained by ABC News is reportedly from a private dinner with top Trump donors in April 2018.
“Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it,” Trump is heard saying, according to ABC News, which said it reviewed the tape.
The recording, which The Washington Post has not independently verified, appears to corroborate an account of the night by Lev Parnas, a former associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani. In a recent interview, Parnas said he told Trump that evening that Yovanovitch was working against him.
In his tweet, Schumer also included a clip of his Friday night appearance on MSNBC in which he chastised Trump for ousting Yovanovitch.
“What President Trump did … to Ambassador Yovanovitch is just despicable,” Schumer said. “This is a woman who dedicated her life to the country. She was not a political person at all. She was the kind of person who makes America proud.”
AM: Schiff delivered a detailed, hour-long summary of the Democrats’ impeachment case. Some Republicans dismissed it because of one line.
Schiff spoke for nearly an hour closing the House’s case for the removal of Trump, advancing and rebutting scores of arguments, but many Republican senators left the chamber talking about only one line: His reference to a news report that GOP senators were warned that if they vote against the president, their “head will be on a pike.”
“Not true!” an indignant Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) bristled afterward, saying senators were “visibly upset” by the comment. “Nothing like going through three days of frustration and then cap it with an insult on everybody.”
The reference came from a CBS News report that had gone viral earlier Friday, quoting an anonymous Trump confidant claiming that senators were warned that “your head will be on a pike” if they vote against the president on impeachment. The report did not say who had delivered the threat or which senators had been so warned.
“I don’t know if that’s true,” Schiff said. “I hope it’s not true. But I’m struck by the irony of the idea, when we’re talking about a president who would make himself a monarch, that whoever that was would use the terminology of a penalty that was imposed by a monarch — a head on a pike.”
