President Trump’s defense team is poised to open its presentation Saturday in an abbreviated session of a historic impeachment trial focused on his conduct toward Ukraine.

The presentation, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, follows a three-day opening argument by House managers, led by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who urged Trump’s removal from office for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The crux of House Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival, as well as his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to argue that the president was justified in seeking the investigation because of a history of corruption involving the company and that he committed no crimes.

●Democrats focus on Trump’s character as they argue for removing him from office in impeachment trial.

●Trump’s defense team to target Bidens in counterpunch to impeachment charges.

●Trump is allegedly heard on a recording demanding the firing of then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.