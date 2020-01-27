Trump’s legal team is poised to resume its defense of the president’s conduct toward Ukraine when the Senate reconvenes at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The president’s lawyers offered a preview of their case during an abbreviated two-hour session on Saturday in which they argued that Trump had valid reasons for withholding military aid from Ukraine and that House prosecutors overlooked facts more favorable to him.

Part of the defense Trump’s team is expected to offer in coming days is that the offenses alleged by House managers do not rise to the level of impeachable offenses.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Alan Dershowitz, an emeritus professor at Harvard Law School and a member of Trump’s legal team, said that he thought the House managers “presented the strongest case they could” but “didn’t come close to alleging impeachable offenses.”

“They completely failed to meet that high constitutional standard, and therefore it would be unconstitutional to remove a president based on the allegations that were made against him in the articles of impeachment,” Derschowitz said.

Trump’s lawyers have also signaled that they plan to use some of their time to target Joe Biden and his son. Trump’s allies believe that if they can argue that the president had a plausible reason for requesting the Biden investigation in Ukraine, they can both defend him against the impeachment charges and gain the bonus of undercutting a political adversary.