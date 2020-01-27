President Trump’s legal team is set to resume its defense Monday in his Senate impeachment trial amid fallout from a new report that Trump told then-national security adviser John Bolton last August that he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless it aided investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The defense team, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, offered a preview of their case in an abbreviated session on Saturday in which they argued Trump had valid reasons for withholding military aid from Ukraine and that House prosecutors overlooked facts more favorable to him.

The crux of House Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, who served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president. Trump’s lawyers are expected to argue that the president was justified in seeking the investigation because of a history of corruption involving the company.

