The defense team, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, offered a preview of their case in an abbreviated session on Saturday in which they argued Trump had valid reasons for withholding military aid from Ukraine and that House prosecutors overlooked facts more favorable to him.
The crux of House Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, who served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president. Trump’s lawyers are expected to argue that the president was justified in seeking the investigation because of a history of corruption involving the company.
Grisham criticizes Schiff for ‘playing the pity card’
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday criticized Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead House impeachment manager, for “playing the pity card” on Sunday when he said he believed a tweet by Trump was intended to threaten him.
“Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”
Schiff responded in an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” saying he believes Trump’s remarks were intended as a threat.
“This is a wrathful and vindictive president; I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” Schiff said in the interview. “And if you think there is, look at the president’s tweets about me today, saying that I should ‘pay a price.’ ”
Asked about the exchange during an appearance Monday on Fox News, Grisham said, “I think Schiff has shockingly thin skin if he thinks that was any kind of a threat from the president of the United States.”
“It means that there will be consequences with the American people and at the ballot box,” Grisham said. “I think [Schiff] was grandstanding once again and playing the pity card that he just got threatened by the president. I think people see through that.”
Trump legal team poised to resume its defense
Trump’s legal team is poised to resume its defense of the president’s conduct toward Ukraine when the Senate reconvenes at 1 p.m. on Monday.
The president’s lawyers offered a preview of their case during an abbreviated two-hour session on Saturday in which they argued that Trump had valid reasons for withholding military aid from Ukraine and that House prosecutors overlooked facts more favorable to him.
Part of the defense Trump’s team is expected to offer in coming days is that the offenses alleged by House managers do not rise to the level of impeachable offenses.
During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Alan Dershowitz, an emeritus professor at Harvard Law School and a member of Trump’s legal team, said that he thought the House managers “presented the strongest case they could” but “didn’t come close to alleging impeachable offenses.”
“They completely failed to meet that high constitutional standard, and therefore it would be unconstitutional to remove a president based on the allegations that were made against him in the articles of impeachment,” Derschowitz said.
Trump’s lawyers have also signaled that they plan to use some of their time to target Joe Biden and his son. Trump’s allies believe that if they can argue that the president had a plausible reason for requesting the Biden investigation in Ukraine, they can both defend him against the impeachment charges and gain the bonus of undercutting a political adversary.
Once the defense team wraps up its presentation, senators will be given up to 16 hours to ask written questions of both the House managers and Trump’s lawyers.
Trump falsely claims House didn’t ask Bolton to testify
Trump falsely claimed in a tweet Monday morning that House Democrats had never asked Bolton to testify in impeachment proceedings.
“The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
In fact, House investigators invited Bolton to voluntarily testify in November. He declined, citing a White House directive to remain silent. The House declined to issue a subpoena to Bolton after he indicated he would allow a court case to play out before appearing.
Earlier this month, Bolton issued a statement saying he was prepared to testify in the Senate trial if a subpoena is issued.
Democrats have ratcheted up calls for Bolton to testify following a New York Times report that he says in an unpublished manuscript of his forthcoming book that Trump directly tied the holdup of nearly $400 million in military assistance to investigations of the Bidens.
Trump to welcome Netanyahu, Gantz to White House
With the Senate trial set to resume, Trump plans to welcome both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his challenger in upcoming elections, Benny Gantz, to the White House on Monday for separate discussions of Trump’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan.
Vice President Pence extended the invitations last week while he was in Israel, where he met with the embattled longtime Israeli leader and his rival, and hours later Trump said he would probably release the plan as soon as this week.
Trump begins reelection year more competitive against Democrats than he was three months ago, Post-ABC poll finds
Trump begins his reelection year in a more competitive position than he was last fall against potential Democratic challengers, aided by rising approval for his handling of the economy, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
The state of the economy and perceptions of Trump’s handling of it pose a challenge for Democratic presidential candidates, who have criticized the president’s policies and focused their economic messaging on inequities between the richest Americans and everyone else and on alleviating the financial struggles of many families who are dealing with rising health-care, child-care or educational costs.
Despite Americans’ concerns that the economic system favors the wealthy, the latest Post-ABC poll finds that fewer than half are worried about maintaining their own standard of living, a shift from 2016, when most expressed concern about losing their financial footing.
With just over nine months until Election Day, Americans see Trump as a slight favorite for reelection, with 49 percent expecting him to win and 43 percent predicting that his Democratic challenger will prevail. But those expectations are highly partisan, with 87 percent of Republicans saying they believe Trump will win reelection while a somewhat smaller 78 percent majority of Democrats say they believe their party’s nominee will win.
Trump denies telling Bolton that Ukraine aid was tied to investigations
Trump said early Monday morning that he “never told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into the Bidens or Democrats,” contrary to assertions Bolton reportedly made in the manuscript of his soon-to-be-published book, aptly titled, “The Room Where It Happened.”
The president’s tweet, just after midnight Monday, was his first reaction to a story in the New York Times about the forthcoming book by the president’s former national security adviser.
The book excerpt, and the leak, has the potential to increase pressure on the Senate to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of the president and, beyond that, to challenge the core defense of Trump, his lawyers and his supporters in Congress.
The Times reported late Sunday that, in the manuscript, Bolton writes of Trump telling him in August that “he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped him with investigations” into Democrats including Joe Biden and his son, who had been employed by a Ukrainian energy company.
Nadler to miss Monday’s session as his wife fights cancer
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), one of the seven House impeachment managers said he will miss Monday’s session of the impeachment trial to spend time with his wife, who is being treated for pancreatic cancer.
“In December, following the House Judiciary Committee markup of the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, my wife was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer,” Nadler said in a statement Sunday. “She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer. On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment. I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy.”
Nadler said he plans to return to Washington late Monday.