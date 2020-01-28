A court has been asked to define the limits of what federal employees may say in the workplace about the impeachment and trial of Trump without running afoul of restrictions against partisan politics by civil servants.

The request, filed last Friday in an ongoing suit, asks the court to immediately block policies that it says are causing federal employees to self-censor out of fear of being charged with violating the Hatch Act.

Those policies were issued in 2018 when impeachment was only a theoretical topic,“but with the impeachment trial dominating national news, the issue has become more urgent as the policy is chilling the free speech rights of federal employees,” said the American Federation of Government Employees, which is sponsoring the suit.

The Hatch Act bars federal employees from using their official authority to support a political party, candidate in a partisan race or partisan political group. Also, while on duty or in a federal workplace, they may not engage in political activity directed at the success or failure of such a party, candidate or group. Penalties for violations can range up to firing and debarment from future federal employment.

The Office of Special Counsel, an independent agency that enforces that law, said in early 2018 that “merely discussing impeachment, without advocating for or against its use against such a candidate, is not political activity.” For example, it said, employees “may discuss whether reported conduct by the president warrants impeachment and express an opinion about whether the president should be impeached” but may not display signs in the office for or against impeachment.