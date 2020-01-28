President Trump’s defense team is poised to present its third and final day of opening arguments in his historic impeachment trial in the Senate, as a debate rages outside the chamber over whether to call witnesses before its conclusion.

Pressure has ramped up to include witnesses following reports that former national security adviser John Bolton says in a book manuscript that Trump directly tied the holdup of nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine to investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The crux of the case for Trump’s impeachment is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president. Trump’s attorneys have argued that he was justified in seeking investigations because of a history of corruption involving the company.

●White House works to contain damage from allegations in forthcoming Bolton book.

●Bolton book roils Washington as onetime allies turn on Trump’s former national security adviser.