A new phase of the Senate trial begins Wednesday, as senators will be given up to 16 hours to ask questions of the House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers.

The written questions will be read aloud by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who is presiding over the trial. Questions will alternate between Democrats and Republicans, and they can be posed to either the prosecution or defense. The legal teams will be given up to five minutes to respond to each query.

The question-and-answer period is expect to stretch over two days.

After that, probably on Friday, senators will take a crucial vote on whether to hear from witnesses as part of the trial.

In a closed-door meeting Tuesday, McConnell told colleagues he doesn’t have the votes to block witnesses, according to people familiar with his remarks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe them.

Just four GOP senators would have to join with Democrats to produce the majority needed to call witnesses — an outcome McConnell has sought to avoid since it could invite new controversy and draw out the divisive proceedings.