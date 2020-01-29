Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case for his impeachment is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.
●McConnell tells senators he doesn’t yet have votes to block witnesses in Trump impeachment trial.
●In impeachment trial’s question time, both sides will press lawyers on their roles.
●Trump’s legal team has multiple arguments against impeachment. Letting the voters decide is the latest rationale.
The Senate impeachment trial process | The impeachment managers |Which senators support removing Trump | Trump’s legal team brief | House Democrats’ response
Trump discourages witnesses, asks GOP not to ‘let the Dems play you!’
Trump discouraged senators from calling witnesses Wednesday in a tweet in which he urged fellow Republicans not to “let the Dems play you!”
“Remember Republicans, the Democrats already had 17 witnesses, we were given NONE!” Trump tweeted. “Witnesses are up to the House, not up to the Senate. Don’t let the Dems play you!”
Seventeen witnesses were initially deposed by House investigators, led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.). In subsequent public hearings, some of the witnesses were in fact requested by Republicans.
Trump’s tweet drew a swift rebuke from Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.).
“He’s lying. Again,” Rush tweeted.
Meanwhile, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) wrote on Twitter, “Love the smell of fear in the morning! Keep up the pressure!”
His tweet included the office numbers of five Republican senators whom Democrats are courting to vote for hearing witnesses.
Giuliani says he never discussed withholding Ukraine military aid with Trump
Trump personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said in an interview that aired Wednesday that he never discussed with Trump withholding military aid as leverage to get Ukraine to launch investigations of the Bidens.
“Never, ever discussed military aid with the president, with regard to Ukraine,” Giuliani told CBS.
During the interview, Giuiliani also said that Bolton had never expressed concerns to him about what he was doing on Trump’s behalf in Ukraine. Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry have testified that Bolton was disturbed by Giuliani’s shadow diplomacy in the country.
“[Bolton] never said to me, ‘I’ve got a problem with what you are doing in Ukraine.’ Never once, never winked, never sent me a little note,” Giuliani said. “That’s classic backstabber. So I feel I got a swamp character here. I find his testimony about the president pretty close to incredible.”
Giuliani told CBS he is still the president’s personal attorney and he remains in contact with him.
Asked why he wasn’t a part of the White House defense team, Giuliani said, “Well, I am, but I can’t participate in what goes on in the Congress, because I’m a possible witness.”
Dershowitz’s arguments are proving very useful to Senate Republicans
At the beginning of the impeachment proceedings for Trump, the Founding Fathers were the most quotable sources. Since last week, however, Alan Dershowitz may have taken the lead.
On Monday, Dershowitz, the Harvard Law professor emeritus and part of Trump’s legal team, delivered what quickly became the most favored speech for quoting among GOP senators. It provided them cover, should they need it, for refusing to allow witnesses in the trial of Trump, for voting to acquit him and in the event damaging evidence emerges after the trial, for slamming it as irrelevant.
Dershowitz argued that to remove a president from office, the Senate must find that he committed an actual crime or “crime-like conduct.” It’s not enough to say, as the current articles of impeachment allege, that a president abused his power or obstructed Congress, he said.
“Purely noncriminal conduct including abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are outside the range of impeachable offenses,” Dershowitz said. He added, “It is inconceivable that the Framers would have intended so politically loaded and promiscuously deployed a term as abuse of power to be weaponized as a tool of impeachment.”
Dershowitz is one of only a few scholars who accept the theory.
Read more here.
Trump says Bolton would have led country into ‘World War Six’ if not ousted
Trump lashed out again Wednesday at Bolton, claiming that he was ousted as national security adviser in September because listening to his advice would have led to “World War Six by now.”
The president’s latest tweets come amid heightend pressure on senators to call Bolton as a witness in the Senate trial, given reports that his book manuscript says that Trump directly tied the holdup of nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine to investigations of the Bidens.
In a pair of tweets, Trump said that Bolton could not have been confirmed to a job that required Senate approval and that he “begged” for the national security post. Trump said Bolton made many “mistakes of judgement” and was “fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now.”
Trump also lamented that Bolton “IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book.”
“Who would do this?” Trump asked.
Trump to sign new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada
Two hours before his Senate trial resumes Wednesday, Trump plans to stage a ceremony at the White House to sign implementing legislation for a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, which he has heralded as a major accomplishment of his tenure.
The signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is set to take place at 11 a.m. on the South Lawn.
Trump has no other public events on his schedule Wednesday.
Pelosi to hold event focused on rebuilding nation’s infrastructure
Three hours before Trump’s Senate trial resumes Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) plans to hold an event designed to put a focus back on an issue that Trump and Democrats have failed to work together: investing in the country’s infrastructure.
When Trump took office in 2017, both he and congressional Democrats touted the prospects of coming together around a plan to boost spending on roads, bridges, airports, mass transit and other forms of infrastructure.
Trump angrily walked out of a White House meeting with Democrats on the issue in May, insisting he would not work with them unless they abandoned their inquiries into his businesses, presidency and personal finances. Afterward, Pelosi called the spectacle a “temper tantrum.”
Pelosi has advertised an event with other leading House Democrats at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to unveil “a sweeping new infrastructure investment framework to create good-paying jobs rebuilding America while addressing the climate crisis, reducing carbon pollution, dramatically improving safety and spurring economic activity.”
Question-and-answer phase of the trial to begin
A new phase of the Senate trial begins Wednesday, as senators will be given up to 16 hours to ask questions of the House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers.
The written questions will be read aloud by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who is presiding over the trial. Questions will alternate between Democrats and Republicans, and they can be posed to either the prosecution or defense. The legal teams will be given up to five minutes to respond to each query.
The question-and-answer period is expect to stretch over two days.
After that, probably on Friday, senators will take a crucial vote on whether to hear from witnesses as part of the trial.
In a closed-door meeting Tuesday, McConnell told colleagues he doesn’t have the votes to block witnesses, according to people familiar with his remarks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe them.
Just four GOP senators would have to join with Democrats to produce the majority needed to call witnesses — an outcome McConnell has sought to avoid since it could invite new controversy and draw out the divisive proceedings.
An initial vote to allow witnesses does not ensure witnesses would actually be called, since the Senate would have to subsequently hold separate votes on summoning each individual witness. And Trump’s ultimate acquittal still remains all but assured, since a two-thirds vote in the GOP-run Senate would be required to remove him.
Trump shares video of leading Democrats offering past views on impeachment
Trump shared a video on Twitter on Wednesday that features leading Democrats speaking out against the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, all of them arguing that it was an attempt to overturn the will of the voters.
Those featured include former vice president Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.).
“It is simply antithetical to our constitutional democracy to use an impeachment to overturn an election on partisan grounds,” Biden is quoted as saying.
“The effect of impeachment is to overturn the popular will of the voters as expressed in a national election,” Nadler says in a two-decade-old clip.
Trump lashes out at Bolton in post-midnight tweet
Trump lashed out at Bolton in an early morning tweet Wednesday, questioning why he didn’t publicly raise concerns about Ukraine when he was ousted as national security adviser in September.
“Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this ‘nonsense’ a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated,” Trump said in a tweet. “He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!”
Reports about a manuscript of Bolton’s forthcoming book have roiled the Senate trial in recent days. In the manuscript, Bolton reportedly says that Trump directly tied the holdup of nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine to investigations of the Bidens.
Trump has previously suggested Bolton is making the claim now to sell books.