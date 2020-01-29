A new phase of President Trump’s historic impeachment trial begins Wednesday, as senators will be given 16 hours to pose questions to the House managers and the president’s lawyers about Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

Meanwhile, debate continues outside the chamber over whether to call witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton. In a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told colleagues he doesn’t yet have the votes to block witnesses.

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case for his impeachment is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.

