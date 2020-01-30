Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case for his impeachment is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.
●Trump legal team advances blanket defense against impeachment.
●Wavering Democrats face pressure as GOP eyes bipartisan vote for Trump acquittal.
●Bolton’s lawyer contends his book does not contain classified material and asks White House for expedited review so he can testify if called.
●All the president’s disloyal men? Trump demands fealty but inspires very little.
The Senate impeachment trial process | The impeachment managers |Which senators support removing Trump | Trump’s legal team brief | House Democrats’ response
Trump to appear in Michigan and Iowa as trial continues
As the Senate trial continues on Capitol Hill, Trump is scheduled to spend much of his day outside Washington, staging a celebration in Michigan of the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada in the afternoon and a campaign rally in Iowa in the evening.
Trump’s trip to a manufacturing facility in Warren, Mich., comes a day after he signed legislation implementing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement at the White House. The agreement replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Trump narrowly carried Michigan over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. The state’s vote will be key to hios reelection prospects this year.
A few hours later, Trump is scheduled to appear in Des Moines for a “Keep America Great” rally. He has often used his campaign rallies to air grievances about the impeachment process and the Democrats who have led it.
Iowa holds the nation’s first presidential caucuses on Monday.
Senators to pose more questions ahead of a key vote on witnesses
Senators will have another day to pose written questions to House managers and Trump’s lawyers when the impeachment trial resumes at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
After that, a crucial vote is anticipated Friday on whether to call witnesses, including Bolton, to testify as part of the trial. In a manuscript of his new book, Bolton reportedly says that Trump directly tied the holdup of nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine to investigations of the Bidens.
A few moderate Republicans have indicated they want to hear from Bolton. Only four Republicans would need to defect and join Democrats in order for a vote to call witnesses to succeed.
McConnell wants to avoid calling additional witnesses, since it could extend the contentious proceedings into unpredictable territory. On Wednesday, leading Republicans were sounding more confident that they would have the votes to avoid witnesses.
Trump is set to deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday, and Republicans would like to have the impeachment trial behind them by that point. A vote to acquit Trump could come as early as Friday.
During the first question-and-answer session on Wednesday, Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz argued that presidents could do nearly anything as long as they believe their reelection is in the public interest.
Dershowitz’s remarks came in response to a question from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) about quid pro quos, one of the offenses Trump is alleged to have committed.
“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” asserted Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School emeritus professor.
Claims of presidential immunity made by Alan Dershowitz draw widespread disbelief
Jaws dropped across the United States on Wednesday as comics, Democratic politicians, legal scholars and TV personalities came together in collective disbelief at the audacious claims of presidential immunity made by Trump’s impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz.
The most frequent analogies — drawing on Dershowitz’s argument that presidents could do almost anything as long as they believe their reelection is in the public interest — were to monarchs, dictators and President Richard M. Nixon.
“Alan Dershowitz unimpeached Richard Nixon today,” tweeted John Dean, the former White House counsel under Nixon, whose testimony helped lead to the 37th president’s resignation.
“This is inane. The president could threaten people (including with our army) unless they voted for him? Could order a break in of DNC headquarters?” tweeted Georgetown University law professor Neal Katyal, former acting U.S. solicitor general during the Obama administration. “I’m not sure even Kings had such powers.”
Read more here.
Roberts shows no inclination to play a more active role
After marathon days of mostly listening, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. finally spoke at length Wednesday during the Senate impeachment trial of Trump. Almost none of the words were his own.
Roberts spent hours reading questions — or statements disguised as questions — that came from senators and were directed to the House impeachment managers and members of Trump’s defense team. Under Senate rules, inquiries must be written and passed through the chief justice.
He read them without any display of partiality or emotion, even when they were designed to make pointed attacks on the president or impugn the motives of House Democrats. He even read questions relating to his own powers, or Supreme Court precedent, without giving any indication of what he thought the answer should be.
Wednesday marked a new phase of the impeachment inquiry, one more likely to reveal what Roberts believes it means for the chief justice of the United States to “preside” over an impeachment trial of the president. He displayed no inclination to play a more active role.
Read more here.