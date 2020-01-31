Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case for his impeachment is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.
●Senate appears ready to reject witnesses in Trump impeachment trial; acquittal vote possible Friday.
●Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) calls Trump’s actions ‘inappropriate’ but rejects witnesses in impeachment trial
●A president ‘is not above the law,’ Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz asserts in batting back criticism of his impeachment defense.
Romney will vote to hear witnesses, aide says
An aide to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said that he will vote later Friday for a motion to hear from witnesses in the Senate trial.
For days, Romney has said publicly that he would like to hear in particular from Bolton, who reportedly says in a new book manuscript that Trump directly tied military assistance to Ukraine to investigations of the Bidens.
The Romney aide was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.
Democrats have been trying to court at least four Republicans to vote to hear more evidence. Even with Romney on board, they still appear to be short of their target.
Trump to address human trafficking summit, head to Florida
Trump is scheduled to address a human trafficking summit at the White House on Friday shortly before the Senate trial reconvenes, then depart hours later for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as senators debate whether the trial should include witnesses.
At the summit, which marks the 20th anniversary of landmark legislation intended to protect human trafficking victims, Trump is expected to announce several measures, including the expansion of the White House domestic policy office to include a staff member focused exclusively on combating human trafficking. Trump is scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m.
According to the White House, he plans to head to Palm Beach at 4:20 p.m. Trump often stops to talk to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn.
Pompeo visits Zelensky in Kyiv, vows U.S. support for Ukraine ‘will not waver’
“Today I’m here with a clear message: the United States sees that the Ukrainian struggle for freedom, democracy and prosperity is a valiant one,” he said. “Our commitment to support it will not waver.”
The message from Pompeo came as the Senate continued its impeachment trial of Trump on the basis that the president conditioned U.S. military and diplomatic support for Ukraine onan investigation of former vice president Joe Biden.
Pompeo, in his most direct remarks since the allegations emerged last fall, denied that the Trump administration set such an investigation as a condition for a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But he could not offer a date when the two countries would arrange an Oval Office sit-down between Trump and Zelensky.
Four hours of debate scheduled on whether to call witnesses
The Senate is set to reconvene around 1 p.m., after which four hours of debate are scheduled on the question of whether to hear new evidence, including witnesses, in the trial of Trump. A vote is expected after 5 p.m.
For the motion to succeed, Democrats would need four Republicans to side with them on their effort to hear from Bolton and other officials who declined to participate in the House proceedings that led to Trump’s impeachment. Democrats are also seeking to admit new documents that would shed additional light on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.
Senate Republicans are increasingly confident that no new testimony will be heard and that they can begin a sprint toward Trump’s acquittal, with a vote coming as early as Friday night.
Leading Democrats have acknowledged that there is little they can do to slow the process if Republicans continue to rally around Trump.
Uncertainty remains surrounding possible tie vote on witnesses
Uncertainty remains surrounding what could happen if there is a 50-50 tie on the motion to hear more evidence — an entirely possible scenario when the vote occurs.
Democrats have been urging Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to weigh in to break a tie if three GOP senators side with Democrats on the effort, producing an evenly split chamber. But it’s unclear that Roberts would insert himself into a politically thorny situation. The Constitution does not explicitly say what he should do.
If Roberts takes no action, the motion fails.
Republicans expect Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) to join Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) to vote to hear more evidence, and they are closely watching Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), who pushed through a swarm of reporters around 11 p.m. Thursday, vowing to return to her office, “put some eye drops in” and “keep reading” to make a decision.
Late Thursday, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) — who had been viewed as a possible vote for witnesses — said he will oppose the Democratic-led effort while acknowledging that it was “inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation.”
Trump campaign seizes on awkward moment between Schiff and Nadler
The Trump campaign seized on an awkward moment late Wednesday between Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.).
After Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. read a question from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) asking House managers for any additional thoughts before the trial adjourned for the night, Nadler got up and headed to the lectern.
Schiff appear to tried to cut him off, rising to his feet and calling, “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry,” though Nadler preceded to deliver remarks.
In a late-night tweet, the Trump campaign shared a video clip of the moment set to theme song of the movie “Chariots of Fire.”
“Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff...Two impeachment fanatics chasing dreams of glory,” the tweet said.