Senators are scheduled to open four hours of debate on calling witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, with Republicans showing increasing confidence that they will have the votes to block witnesses and move to issue a swift acquittal as early as Friday night.

Democrats have been pushing to call former national security adviser John Bolton and offer officials who declined to participate in the House proceedings that led to Trump’s impeachment. Most GOP senators, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have rallied to the president’s defense and said he should not be removed from office.

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case for his impeachment is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.

●Senate appears ready to reject witnesses in Trump impeachment trial; acquittal vote possible Friday.

●Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) calls Trump’s actions ‘inappropriate’ but rejects witnesses in impeachment trial

●A president ‘is not above the law,’ Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz asserts in batting back criticism of his impeachment defense.