Trump was impeached by the House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case against him is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.
●Trump’s impending acquittal could have profound ramifications for future presidents.
●Senate Republicans defend decision to bar new evidence as Trump acquittal vote nears.
●Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) finds it’s lonely in the middle.
The Senate impeachment trial process | The impeachment managers |Which senators support removing Trump | Trump’s legal team brief | House Democrats’ response
Senate to hear final arguments starting at 11 a.m.
The Senate is set to hear closing arguments Monday from House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers starting at 11 a.m.
Both sides will have up to two hours to make their case, under a resolution adopted along party lines on Friday after the Republican-led Senate voted against hearing from former national security adviser John Bolton and other witnesses in the historic impeachment trial.
The Senate is expected to vote to acquit Trump late Wednesday afternoon. In the meantime, senators will be given time to make floor speeches about the articles of impeachment against Trump.
Trump has no public events scheduled Monday
As the Senate hears final arguments in his impeachment trial, Trump has no public events planned on Monday. The only appointment on his calendar advertised by the White House is lunch with Vice President Pence.
Trump competing in Iowa caucuses on Monday
While Democrats have dominated the headlines in Iowa, Trump will also be competing in the caucuses on Monday night.
In the Republican contest, he faces former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and former congressman Joe Walsh of Illinois.
While Trump will not be in Iowa himself, his campaign plans to bring in many surrogates, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Trump’s two older sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.
Coalition of liberal advocacy group plans protest rallies
A coalition of liberal advocacy groups is planning to hold dozens of rallies across the country on Wednesday in protest of Trump’s expected acquittal following a trial in which Republicans decided it was unnecessary to hear from witnesses.
Organizers say more than 120 gatherings are planned from coast to coast, many of them near or outside the home-state offices of GOP senators.
Groups leading the effort include Common Cause, Public Citizen and Stand Up America.
“Senate Republicans have thrown all democratic norms and decades of precedent out of the window by preventing witnesses from testifying before the Senate,” Sean Eldridge, president of Stand Up America, said in a statement. “Any ‘acquittal’ made after blocking key evidence is not an exoneration, it’s a cover-up. We’re mobilizing thousands of protestors across the country to make it clear that voters are watching, and we’ll remember who chose cowardice over patriotism.”
Trump to deliver State of the Union address a day ahead of expected acquittal
Trump is preparing to deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday, a day ahead of his expected acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.
He won’t be the first president to deliver such an address while on trial.
A Republican-controlled House impeached President Bill Clinton in December 1998 on grounds that he had lied to a federal grand jury and obstructed justice about his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Clinton’s trial in the Senate was ongoing in January 1999 during his State of the Union address, in which he made no mention of impeachment.
In an interview Sunday with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said he has no plans to delay his annual address.
“No, I’m going to have it,” Trump said in the interview, which aired on Fox ahead of the Super Bowl. “It’s going to be done. We’re going to talk about the achievements that we’ve made.”