The Senate is poised Wednesday to acquit President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing to end the historic Senate trial centered on his conduct toward Ukraine that did not include live witnesses or new documents.

Trump’s expected acquittal follows a State of the Union address on Tuesday night in which he pointed to the strong economy as vindication as he seeks to move on from impeachment. The speech ended with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tearing up a copy of Trump’s prepared remarks.

Trump was impeached by the House for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case against him is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.

