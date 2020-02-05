Trump was impeached by the House for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case against him is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.
Senate trial to resume at 4 p.m. after more speeches from senators
The Senate trial is scheduled to resume at 4 p.m. on Wednesday with separate votes on whether to find Trump guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The president is widely expected to be acquitted on both counts.
Prior to the formal resumption of the trial, over which Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is presiding, senators will have more time to deliver remarks on whether Trump should be removed from office.
Since Monday, nearly 50 senators have taken to the floor to use their allotted time of up to 10 minutes to speak on impeachment. Wednesday’s session is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
McCarthy says Pelosi ‘shows the animosity she has’ by tearing up Trump’s speech
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Caif.) on Wednesday sharply criticized Pelosi for tearing up a copy of Trump’s prepared remarks following his State of the Union, suggesting that was evidence of a politically driven impeachment.
“It shows the animosity she has,” McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox News. “Today he’s going to get acquitted for life.”
McCarthy laughed as he was shown the cover of the New York Post proclaiming, “Tore Loser.”
“She is, after the vice president, next in line to become president, and that’s the way she’s acting?” McCarthy said. “That’s not who we are. We’re better than that.”
Explaining her decision to tear up the speech, Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday night told reporters, “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”
“The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people,” she said later in a statement.
Pelosi also went on Twitter to highlight Trump’s refusal to shake her hand as he arrived in the chamber.
“Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople,” she tweeted. “We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot.”
RNC chairwoman says she is hopeful acquittal will help the country heal
Republic National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that she is hopeful that Trump’s expected acquittal on Wednesday afternoon will help a divided country heal.
“The president’s obviously going to be acquitted. He should be,” McDaniel said during an appearance on Fox News, adding that she thinks it was “shameful” for Pelosi to have ripped up a copy of Trump’s speech after he finished delivering the State of the Union.
“I think it’s symbolic of the division they’ve brought to our country,” McDaniel said of Democrats. “Hopefully today, and the great speech last night that the president gave, helps our country heal.”
She said she didn’t know how Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), her uncle, would vote on whether to remove Trump from office.
Trump has no public appearances planned Wednesday
On the day of his expected Senate acquittal, Trump has no public events on his schedule.
White House aides sent mixed signals about how he might respond to the Senate vote on Wednesday afternoon. Trump made no mention of impeachment during his State of the Union address.
These Republicans say they hope Trump has learned a lesson from impeachment, but he says he hasn’t
Let the voters decide. We can speak out against his behavior. And perhaps, just maybe, Trump has learned from this whole impeachment episode.
Senate Republicans who have been uncomfortable with Trump for exerting pressure on Ukraine to launch political probes — but have declined to throw him out of office for it — have come up with a number of what they say are appropriate responses to Trump’s inappropriate conduct, even if they don’t support impeachment.
But their answers to the question of how to chastise Trump for his dealings with Ukraine amount to little more than a slap on the wrist, again illustrating how Republican lawmakers have struggled to grapple with a president who, in their view, has pushed the boundaries of propriety.
They certainly won’t convict him, and they won’t push for censure. So mostly, Republicans who acknowledge that Trump does have some culpability are hoping that their rhetoric criticizing his behavior will be enough.
